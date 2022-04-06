Entertainment LIVE Updates: Hrithik-Saba party with Sussanne-Arslan, Ranbir-Alia’s reception guest list

Revealing that his mother Jaya Bachchan saw the movie last night, Abhishek Bachchan in an interview with Good Times said that the veteran actress saw Dasvi along with some of her colleagues from the upper house and the lower house. Abhishek further said that she had a reaction so he would take that as a positive sign. “She is very honest. But with me, because I am her son and there is all maa ki mamta vibe going on, if she doesn’t like my work, she doesn’t say anything. So she said a few words which I think that’s a very very good sign.”