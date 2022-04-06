Entertainment LIVE Updates: Hrithik-Saba party with Sussanne-Arslan, Ranbir-Alia’s reception guest list
Revealing that his mother Jaya Bachchan saw the movie last night, Abhishek Bachchan in an interview with Good Times said that the veteran actress saw Dasvi along with some of her colleagues from the upper house and the lower house. Abhishek further said that she had a reaction so he would take that as a positive sign. “She is very honest. But with me, because I am her son and there is all maa ki mamta vibe going on, if she doesn’t like my work, she doesn’t say anything. So she said a few words which I think that’s a very very good sign.”
Ranveer Singh attended the red carpet of Femina Beautiful Indians 2022. There was a short media conversation in which when the media wanted to ask him questions about Jayeshbhaai Jordaar, the actor only replied "Aisi picture hain, rulaygi nahi toh paisa wapas."
Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share some really cute pictures of him playing with Joey and we bet it will melt your heart.
A source known to India Today has shared details about which B’Town celebs are invited to Alia and Ranbir’s ‘lavish’ Mumbai wedding reception. The source reportedly said, “Ranbir and Alia's wedding reception will be a lavish affair. Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar have been invited to Ranbir and Alia's reception.”
The two rumoured couples Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni, who were spotted at the Mumbai airport yesterday, were together partying in Goa. Yes, you read it right! They all went to attend a party hosted by actress Pooja Bedi. And now, pictures of them partying together have sent the internet into a tizzy.