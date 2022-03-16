Live

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Kareena Kapoor Khan kicks off her OTT film, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's selfies

March 16, 2022, 11:21 am IST
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal share morning selfies

Surprising fans right in the morning, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dropped cute selfies with each other and left everyone in awe. In the selfies, Katrina could be seen resting her head on Vicky's shoulder and smiling away with her husband. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

March 16, 2022, 11:01 am IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan announces next with Sujoy Ghosh

On Wednesday morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share the announcement regarding her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial film. Based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X, the film will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It will release on Netflix. 

