Entertainment LIVE Updates: Kareena Kapoor Khan kicks off her OTT film, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's selfies

On Wednesday morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share the announcement regarding her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial film. Based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X, the film will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It will release on Netflix.

We’ve got some Pretty Hot And Tempting news! Kareena Kapoor Khan stars in a thrilling new Netflix film with Jaideep Ahlawat & Vijay Varma, directed by Sujoy Ghosh! #KareenaKapoorKhan @JaideepAhlawat @MrVijayVarma pic.twitter.com/8PIPwSR1c2 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 16, 2022