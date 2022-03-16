Entertainment LIVE Updates: Kareena Kapoor Khan kicks off her OTT film, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's selfies
Surprising fans right in the morning, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dropped cute selfies with each other and left everyone in awe. In the selfies, Katrina could be seen resting her head on Vicky's shoulder and smiling away with her husband.
On Wednesday morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share the announcement regarding her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial film. Based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X, the film will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It will release on Netflix.
We’ve got some Pretty Hot And Tempting news!
Kareena Kapoor Khan stars in a thrilling new Netflix film with Jaideep Ahlawat & Vijay Varma, directed by Sujoy Ghosh! #KareenaKapoorKhan @JaideepAhlawat @MrVijayVarma pic.twitter.com/8PIPwSR1c2
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 16, 2022
#12thStreetEntertainment & @NLFilmsIndia in association with #Boundscript and @kross_pictures present a Netflix Original directed by Sujoy Ghosh.
Produced by @jayshewakramani & @PuriAkshai
Produced by @sujoy_g & @HyunwooThomas #AvikMukhopadhyay @gauravbose_TVW pic.twitter.com/QBAGqCJUlA
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 16, 2022