Entertainment Live Updates: Kareena Kapoor Khan's family evening, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding pics

On Wednesday, Shibani Dandekar took to social media to share unseen glimpses from her wedding with Farhan Akhtar. She shared photos clicked by Sam and Ekta on her handle from the ceremony held at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse. Not just this, Farhan Akhtar shared many more candid glimpses from the wedding and left fans in awe. From their kiss at the altar to the first dance, one could see each of the precious moments in the photos.

