Entertainment Live Updates: Kareena Kapoor Khan's family evening, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding pics
From posing with daughters Shakya and Akira to grooving with buddy Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dropped new glimpses from wedding. We could also spot Shibani Dandekar dancing with Javed Akhtar while Farhan's mom Honey Irani also could be seen dancing in some of the pictures.
Have a look:
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan spent an evening with sister Karisma Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family. From Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria to Armaan Jain, all were present for the fun evening at Karisma's house. Photos from the get together have been going viral on social media.
Have a look:
On Wednesday, Shibani Dandekar took to social media to share unseen glimpses from her wedding with Farhan Akhtar. She shared photos clicked by Sam and Ekta on her handle from the ceremony held at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse. Not just this, Farhan Akhtar shared many more candid glimpses from the wedding and left fans in awe. From their kiss at the altar to the first dance, one could see each of the precious moments in the photos.