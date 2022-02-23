Live

Entertainment Live Updates: Kareena Kapoor Khan's family evening, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding pics

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Feb 23, 2022 11:19 AM IST
 
 
Highlights
February 23, 2022, 11:12 am IST
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani share more precious family moments from wedding

From posing with daughters Shakya and Akira to grooving with buddy Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dropped new glimpses from wedding. We could also spot Shibani Dandekar dancing with Javed Akhtar while Farhan's mom Honey Irani also could be seen dancing in some of the pictures. 

Have a look:

February 23, 2022, 10:51 am IST
In Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a family evening

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan spent an evening with sister Karisma Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family. From Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria to Armaan Jain, all were present for the fun evening at Karisma's house. Photos from the get together have been going viral on social media. 

Have a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

February 23, 2022, 10:33 am IST
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar look much in love in Wedding pics

On Wednesday, Shibani Dandekar took to social media to share unseen glimpses from her wedding with Farhan Akhtar. She shared photos clicked by Sam and Ekta on her handle from the ceremony held at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse. Not just this, Farhan Akhtar shared many more candid glimpses from the wedding and left fans in awe. From their kiss at the altar to the first dance, one could see each of the precious moments in the photos. 

Have a look:


