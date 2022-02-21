Entertainment Live Updates: Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh turns 1, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's viral family pic

On her younger son Jeh Ali Khan's first birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a cute wish for him. She shared a cute photo of Jeh chasing after brother Taimur at home. With it, she penned a heartfelt note for her son. She wrote, "Bhaiii,wait for me I am One today let’s explore the world together …ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere…Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life#Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond."

