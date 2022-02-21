Live

Entertainment Live Updates: Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh turns 1, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's viral family pic

Updated on Feb 21, 2022 11:35 AM IST
 
 
Highlights
February 21, 2022, 11:34 am IST
Anil Kapoor teams up with son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima for 'Thar'

A new thriller film was just announced on Monday Morning. Featuring Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik, Thar is all set to release on Netflix. Taking to social media, Anil Kapoor made the announcement with intense stills from the film.

February 21, 2022, 11:28 am IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Saif and Jeh's cute moment, wishes pour in as he turns 1

On her son's birthday, Kareena not only shared a cute photo of Jeh and Taimur, she also dropped a cute photo of him spending time with 'abba' Saif Ali Khan. The actress certainly is ensuring that Jeh's birthday is a memorable one. Jeh's maasi, Karisma Kapoor also shared a cute photo of him as she wished the cutie boy on his birthday. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Saba Pataudi also showered lovely wishes on Jeh baby. 

Have a look:

February 21, 2022, 11:20 am IST
Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan to resume Atlee's film today

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the screens for a long time. Now, as per Pinkvilla's source, the superstar is all set to resume shooting for Atlee's film from today. The film has been the talk of the town since Shah Rukh and Nayanthara were spotted shooting in Pune for it. 

February 21, 2022, 10:56 am IST
Jeh Ali Khan spotted on birthday, Kareena drops Taimur at school

On Monday morning, Kareena stepped out to drop her son Taimur Ali Khan to school. As she stepped out in casual attire, son Taimur was seen in his school uniform. Soon, her younger son Jeh Ali Khan, who has turned 1 today, stepped out with his nanny. The cutie boy's expressions have taken over the internet. 

Have a look:

February 21, 2022, 10:48 am IST
Hrithik Roshan's family Sunday lunch with rumoured GF Saba Azad

Superstar Hrithik Roshan and Rocket Boys actress Saba Azad have been the talk of the town since they were spotted together a couple of times in the city. Now, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a Sunday lunch and the photo of her with the WAR star's entire family has taken the internet by storm. The photo features Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan's family, his mother Sunaina Roshan and his sons. 

Have a look:

February 21, 2022, 10:42 am IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a cute wish for son Jeh on 1st birthday

On her younger son Jeh Ali Khan's first birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a cute wish for him. She shared a cute photo of Jeh chasing after brother Taimur at home. With it, she penned a heartfelt note for her son. She wrote, "Bhaiii,wait for me I am One today let’s explore the world together …ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere…Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life#Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond."

Have a look:

