Entertainment Live Updates: Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh turns 1, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's viral family pic
A new thriller film was just announced on Monday Morning. Featuring Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik, Thar is all set to release on Netflix. Taking to social media, Anil Kapoor made the announcement with intense stills from the film.
Have a look:
On her son's birthday, Kareena not only shared a cute photo of Jeh and Taimur, she also dropped a cute photo of him spending time with 'abba' Saif Ali Khan. The actress certainly is ensuring that Jeh's birthday is a memorable one. Jeh's maasi, Karisma Kapoor also shared a cute photo of him as she wished the cutie boy on his birthday. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Saba Pataudi also showered lovely wishes on Jeh baby.
Have a look:
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the screens for a long time. Now, as per Pinkvilla's source, the superstar is all set to resume shooting for Atlee's film from today. The film has been the talk of the town since Shah Rukh and Nayanthara were spotted shooting in Pune for it.
On Monday morning, Kareena stepped out to drop her son Taimur Ali Khan to school. As she stepped out in casual attire, son Taimur was seen in his school uniform. Soon, her younger son Jeh Ali Khan, who has turned 1 today, stepped out with his nanny. The cutie boy's expressions have taken over the internet.
Have a look:
Superstar Hrithik Roshan and Rocket Boys actress Saba Azad have been the talk of the town since they were spotted together a couple of times in the city. Now, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a Sunday lunch and the photo of her with the WAR star's entire family has taken the internet by storm. The photo features Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan's family, his mother Sunaina Roshan and his sons.
Have a look:
On her younger son Jeh Ali Khan's first birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a cute wish for him. She shared a cute photo of Jeh chasing after brother Taimur at home. With it, she penned a heartfelt note for her son. She wrote, "Bhaiii,wait for me I am One today let’s explore the world together …ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere…Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life#Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond."