Entertainment Live Updates: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's party look; Shanaya & Siddhant at Lakme Fashion Week
Pinkvilla exclusively reported this week that Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha have called it quits on their relationship. Now, Rohan reacted to the news of his break up with Shraddha and chose to refrain from saying anything. He told Etimes, "I don't talk about my personal life. I have never done it before either."
Making her debut at the Lakme Fashion Week, Shanaya Kapoor graced the ramp with Siddhant Chaturvedi for designer Manish Malhotra. The duo turned showstoppers for the much-awaited event and managed to leave everyone in awe with their style and confidence.
Last night, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived at Farhan Akhtar's house for a party. The couple managed to leave fans in awe with their casual yet stylish look. Katrina opted for a floral dress while Vicky opted for a white shirt with jeans.