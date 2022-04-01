Entertainment News Highlights April 1: Katrina-Vicky’s getaway, Randhir Kapoor on Ranbir's dementia remark

Pinkvilla reviewed the latest sci-fi action thriller Attack starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Avinash Lohana writes: If you are someone who appreciates filmmakers for attempting experimental genres, particularly those which seemed out of league for our cinema a few years back, then director Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack is a recommended film for you. For me, it is that first step that has been taken in the right direction in the ‘sci-fi’ space, where the maker has attempted to logically and scientifically reason the actions of a Super Soldier, which is played by John Abraham.