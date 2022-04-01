Entertainment News Highlights April 1: Katrina-Vicky’s getaway, Randhir Kapoor on Ranbir's dementia remark

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Apr 01, 2022 09:07 PM IST  |  220.1K
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's getaway, Randhir Kapoor on Ranbir's dementia remark
Entertainment LIVE Updates: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's getaway, Randhir Kapoor on Ranbir's dementia remark
Highlights
April 1, 2022, 08:51 pm IST
Alia Bhatt says she's 'taking each day as it comes'

Lately, rumours have been abuzz about lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tying the knot. Recently, Ranbir denied the claims about their wedding in April, and said that they will hopefully get married by the end of this year. Amid this, Alia told India Today, “I am just taking each day as it comes and making the most of it every day. I am just going with feeling.”

April 1, 2022, 08:07 pm IST
Anil Kapoor pens a birthday note for his sister in law Kaveeta Singh

On Sunita Kapoor's sister Kaveeta Singh's birthday, Anil Kapoor shared a series of throwback pics of the birthday woman and penned a sweet note for her on her 70th birthday. He wrote, "Miss India 1969 Kaveeta Singh, top most model in the 70s and now a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, elder sister to my wife Sunita @kapoor.sunita and masi to my kids Sonam, Rhea and Harsh! Definitely one of the finest interior decorators in India today. Period. Happy 70th Birthday Kaveeta! We are all so so proud of you always! Lucky to have a friend and sister in law like you!"

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

 

Read Full Article
April 1, 2022, 07:35 pm IST
Karan Johar opens up on not taking credit for Alia Bhatt's sucess

Karan Johar, who had launched Alia Bhatt with his 2012 release Student of The Year, stated that he shouldn't be given the credit for the actress' achievement. In his recent interview, KJo said, “Everyone gives me credit for Alia, and I deserve no credit. I have given her the least challenging role of her career”.

Read Full Article
April 1, 2022, 06:53 pm IST
Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday set to cheer for Kolkata Knight Riders

On Friday, at the IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings. Ahead of it, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and her best friend Ananya Panday turned cheerleaders for KKR. Suhana and Ananya shared photos on their instagram handle in team tees as they headed for the match. 

April 1, 2022, 06:42 pm IST
Sameera Reddy on her battle with Alopecia

After the Oscars fiasco between Will Smith and Chris Rock over a Joke by the latter on Jada Pinkett Smith, actress Sameera Reddy has opened up about suffering from Alopecia. She shared her battle with the same and stated that she had a '2-inch bald spot at the back of her head.' 

Read Full Article
April 1, 2022, 05:59 pm IST
Alia Bhatt talks about Ranbir Kapoor, says 'he is way calmer than I am'

In a recent chat with India Today magazine, Alia Bhatt spoke about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress shared that the Sanju actor is way calmer than she is. Alia said, "Sometimes I wake up in the morning with so much energy and Ranbir is like 'Easy, easy, calm down, breathe.' If there's been an exciting day, he’s the one I’ll start re-enacting it to."

Read Full Article
April 1, 2022, 05:32 pm IST
John Abraham turns writer again for a motorcyle racing film

After winning hearts with his film Attack, John Abraham is all set to turn writer again for a motorcyle racing film. He exclusively told Pinkvilla in a chat, "Yes, I am doing a motorcycle racing film, in the middle of 2023. It’s my idea, my story – as usual, I have had studios saying that this won’t work. So now, I know that it will definitely work. If there’s a bike and a hand, I would be holding the bike."

Read Full Article
April 1, 2022, 05:12 pm IST
Ananya, Siddhant and Gourav are the new 'besties' in town

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh are currently shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Amid the shoot, the trio has been sharing photos on social media. On Friday, Siddhant dropped a selfie with Ananya and Gourav. Ananya called Siddhant and Gourav her 'besties.'

April 1, 2022, 04:27 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan features in LA Times; Here's how

One of the biggest newspapers in the US has surprised fans of Shah Rukh Khan. The actor was mentioned in a daily crossword puzzle in the LA Times. A user took a photo and shared it with fans on Twitter and it has gone viral on social media. 

April 1, 2022, 04:11 pm IST
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shares a cute childhood photo

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to drop a cute childhood photo as she wishes her maasi on her birthday. Dropping the photo, Sonam wrote, "Happy Birthday Masi. Love you lots."

April 1, 2022, 03:56 pm IST
Hrithik Roshan and his son head out of the city

On Friday, Hrithik Roshan was snapped with his son at the Mumbai airport. The Vikram Vedha star was seen clad in a shirt over his tee and jeans. He was also seen carrying a backpack and had donned a cool pair of sunglasses. 

 

April 1, 2022, 03:52 pm IST
Gauri Khan slays in floral power outfit

Gauri Khan dished out some serious boss lady vibes as she was snapped in the city on Friday. Donning a floral outfit, the designer looked all things smart, stylish and powerful. Check it out: 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

 

April 1, 2022, 03:13 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to resume shooting for Atlee's film next week

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in February 2022 that Shah Rukh Khan had briefly shot for Atlee's film in Mumbai that month. Now, almost a month since then and wrapping up Pathaan's shoot in Spain, SRK will resume filming for Atlee's project from next week in Mumbai. According to a latest report in ETimes, next week's shoot will also see Nayanthara joining SRK.

Read Full Article
April 1, 2022, 02:12 pm IST
Irrfan's son Babil opens up about nepotism

During his recent interview with GQ, Irrfan's son Babil Khan admitted that nepotism in Bollywood is real and that he got the role in Qala because of his lineage to some extent. Babil said, "Pressure in itself is a privilege. The expectations from me are markers of my privilege. Either you can beat yourself up and feel guilty about it or accept it with humility and harness it into your work. I’ve ­chosen the latter."

Read Full Article
April 1, 2022, 01:28 pm IST
Kareena, Karisma Kapoor join Tara Sutaria for a family evening

Last night, Karisma Kapoor shared a beautiful photo featuring Rima Jain, Tara Sutaria, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other beautiful ladies from their family. They all got together to hand out and the photo went viral on social media. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Read Full Article
April 1, 2022, 12:54 pm IST
Arjun Kapoor reveals why he made his relationship with Malaika public

In a recent chat with Janice Sequeira, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his relationship with Malaika Arora. He revealed why he made his relationship public. He said, "I think where the personal life is concerned, instead of having speculation… what happens is that at one point, you realise that the more you let people speculate and write randomly or write without keeping certain emotions in mind, it makes the relationship or the feelings you have towards each other come across as frivolous." 

Read Full Article
April 1, 2022, 12:32 pm IST
Ananya Panday clicks a perfect mirror selfie

On Friday, Ananya Panday took to social media to share a perfect photo of herself. In the photo, Ananya could be seen posing in front of the mirror as she clicked a selfie. She is seen clad in a tank top with her hair left open. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

April 1, 2022, 11:43 am IST
Check out Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's tropical vacay pics

On Friday, Vicky Kaushal treated fans with new photos from his vacay with wife Katrina Kaif. In the photos, Vicky could be seen enjoying the blue water view while sailing on a yach with his darling wife Katrina. In another photo, Vicky could be seen turning muse for Katrina in a shirtless avatar.

Read Full Article
April 1, 2022, 11:08 am IST
Read Pinkvilla's review for John Abraham's Attack
Pinkvilla reviewed the latest sci-fi action thriller Attack starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. 
 
Avinash Lohana writes: If you are someone who appreciates filmmakers for attempting experimental genres, particularly those which seemed out of league for our cinema a few years back, then director Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack is a recommended film for you. For me, it is that first step that has been taken in the right direction in the ‘sci-fi’ space, where the maker has attempted to logically and scientifically reason the actions of a Super Soldier, which is played by John Abraham.
Read Full Article
April 1, 2022, 10:58 am IST
Randhir Kapoor reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's early dementia statement

Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview revealed that his uncle Randhir Kapoor is currently in the early stages of dementia. However, Randhir Kapoor in a latest interview has denied his health condition. Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's dad Randhir revealed that he is doing perfectly fine.

Read Full Article
See More Updates

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!