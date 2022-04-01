Entertainment News Highlights April 1: Katrina-Vicky’s getaway, Randhir Kapoor on Ranbir's dementia remark
Lately, rumours have been abuzz about lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tying the knot. Recently, Ranbir denied the claims about their wedding in April, and said that they will hopefully get married by the end of this year. Amid this, Alia told India Today, “I am just taking each day as it comes and making the most of it every day. I am just going with feeling.”
On Sunita Kapoor's sister Kaveeta Singh's birthday, Anil Kapoor shared a series of throwback pics of the birthday woman and penned a sweet note for her on her 70th birthday. He wrote, "Miss India 1969 Kaveeta Singh, top most model in the 70s and now a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, elder sister to my wife Sunita @kapoor.sunita and masi to my kids Sonam, Rhea and Harsh! Definitely one of the finest interior decorators in India today. Period. Happy 70th Birthday Kaveeta! We are all so so proud of you always! Lucky to have a friend and sister in law like you!"
Karan Johar, who had launched Alia Bhatt with his 2012 release Student of The Year, stated that he shouldn't be given the credit for the actress' achievement. In his recent interview, KJo said, “Everyone gives me credit for Alia, and I deserve no credit. I have given her the least challenging role of her career”.
On Friday, at the IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings. Ahead of it, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and her best friend Ananya Panday turned cheerleaders for KKR. Suhana and Ananya shared photos on their instagram handle in team tees as they headed for the match.
After the Oscars fiasco between Will Smith and Chris Rock over a Joke by the latter on Jada Pinkett Smith, actress Sameera Reddy has opened up about suffering from Alopecia. She shared her battle with the same and stated that she had a '2-inch bald spot at the back of her head.'
In a recent chat with India Today magazine, Alia Bhatt spoke about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress shared that the Sanju actor is way calmer than she is. Alia said, "Sometimes I wake up in the morning with so much energy and Ranbir is like 'Easy, easy, calm down, breathe.' If there's been an exciting day, he’s the one I’ll start re-enacting it to."
After winning hearts with his film Attack, John Abraham is all set to turn writer again for a motorcyle racing film. He exclusively told Pinkvilla in a chat, "Yes, I am doing a motorcycle racing film, in the middle of 2023. It’s my idea, my story – as usual, I have had studios saying that this won’t work. So now, I know that it will definitely work. If there’s a bike and a hand, I would be holding the bike."
Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh are currently shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Amid the shoot, the trio has been sharing photos on social media. On Friday, Siddhant dropped a selfie with Ananya and Gourav. Ananya called Siddhant and Gourav her 'besties.'
One of the biggest newspapers in the US has surprised fans of Shah Rukh Khan. The actor was mentioned in a daily crossword puzzle in the LA Times. A user took a photo and shared it with fans on Twitter and it has gone viral on social media.
Hi Shahrukh @iamsrk !! My sister (thanks, Pam!) sent me this pic to let me know that you were a question/answer (most important one!) in the Los Angeles Times crossword puzzle yesterday! :) With so much love & city-pride from L.A. today!@SRKCHENNAIFC https://t.co/9N7jVqKARw pic.twitter.com/cBg07Uru8t
— Paige Wilson (@breakfreeofbox) March 31, 2022
Sonam Kapoor took to social media to drop a cute childhood photo as she wishes her maasi on her birthday. Dropping the photo, Sonam wrote, "Happy Birthday Masi. Love you lots."
On Friday, Hrithik Roshan was snapped with his son at the Mumbai airport. The Vikram Vedha star was seen clad in a shirt over his tee and jeans. He was also seen carrying a backpack and had donned a cool pair of sunglasses.
Gauri Khan dished out some serious boss lady vibes as she was snapped in the city on Friday. Donning a floral outfit, the designer looked all things smart, stylish and powerful. Check it out:
Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in February 2022 that Shah Rukh Khan had briefly shot for Atlee's film in Mumbai that month. Now, almost a month since then and wrapping up Pathaan's shoot in Spain, SRK will resume filming for Atlee's project from next week in Mumbai. According to a latest report in ETimes, next week's shoot will also see Nayanthara joining SRK.
During his recent interview with GQ, Irrfan's son Babil Khan admitted that nepotism in Bollywood is real and that he got the role in Qala because of his lineage to some extent. Babil said, "Pressure in itself is a privilege. The expectations from me are markers of my privilege. Either you can beat yourself up and feel guilty about it or accept it with humility and harness it into your work. I’ve chosen the latter."
Last night, Karisma Kapoor shared a beautiful photo featuring Rima Jain, Tara Sutaria, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other beautiful ladies from their family. They all got together to hand out and the photo went viral on social media.
In a recent chat with Janice Sequeira, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his relationship with Malaika Arora. He revealed why he made his relationship public. He said, "I think where the personal life is concerned, instead of having speculation… what happens is that at one point, you realise that the more you let people speculate and write randomly or write without keeping certain emotions in mind, it makes the relationship or the feelings you have towards each other come across as frivolous."
On Friday, Ananya Panday took to social media to share a perfect photo of herself. In the photo, Ananya could be seen posing in front of the mirror as she clicked a selfie. She is seen clad in a tank top with her hair left open.
On Friday, Vicky Kaushal treated fans with new photos from his vacay with wife Katrina Kaif. In the photos, Vicky could be seen enjoying the blue water view while sailing on a yach with his darling wife Katrina. In another photo, Vicky could be seen turning muse for Katrina in a shirtless avatar.
Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview revealed that his uncle Randhir Kapoor is currently in the early stages of dementia. However, Randhir Kapoor in a latest interview has denied his health condition. Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's dad Randhir revealed that he is doing perfectly fine.