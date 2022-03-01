Entertainment LIVE updates: Maha Shivratri wishes, Prabhas' Adipurush release, Akshay's Bachchhan Paandey song
On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan took to social media to share his review of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. In a sweet note for the film, Varun wrote,"Wow Wow Wow I'm just so happy and stunned by your insanely brilliant performance and this beautiful film. Every technician every person who worked on it. Deserves every bit of the accolades they are getting SLB. Watch this in cinemas only."
Varun reviews Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathaiwadi:
On Tuesday morning, Kangana Ranaut was snapped at the airport in a chic airport look. She was seen heading out of the city in a floral maxi dress. She teamed it up with an expensive LV handbag
Kangana Ranaut's pretty airport look:
Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will be seen romancing each other in Bachchhan Paandey's new song Meri Jaan Meri Jaan which will be out today. The teaser was released yesterday and it featured Kriti and Akshay.
On the festival of Maha Shivratri, a team of Adipurush including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, all got together to announce the new release date of the film. The film will now release on January 12, 2023.