Entertainment LIVE updates: Maha Shivratri wishes, Prabhas' Adipurush release, Akshay's Bachchhan Paandey song

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan took to social media to share his review of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. In a sweet note for the film, Varun wrote,"Wow Wow Wow I'm just so happy and stunned by your insanely brilliant performance and this beautiful film. Every technician every person who worked on it. Deserves every bit of the accolades they are getting SLB. Watch this in cinemas only."

Varun reviews Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathaiwadi: