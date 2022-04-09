Entertainment LIVE Updates: Neetu on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding, Priyanka Chopra on Ukrainian refugees

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, millions of women, children and men have been displaced from their homeland. Amid the refugee crisis, Priyanka Chopra, who is also the UN Goodwill Amabassador, shared an appeal to global leaders in a video. She urged them to come together to provide help to Ukranian Refugees.

World leaders, we need you to stand up for refugees around the WORLD to ensure that they get the support they need now.

We can’t just stand by and watch. it’s gone on too long! pic.twitter.com/dLYeDnhb5Z

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 9, 2022