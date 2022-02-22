Entertainment Live Updates: Priyanka Chopra sends love to Tim and Jeh, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s Twitter love
Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram story and gave a glimpse of Jeh's first birthday cake. She shared a collage of a pic of Kareena Kapoor Khan holding her son Jeh along with a pic of the little munchkin's cake which had the entire family's name written on it.
As Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an unseen pic of her kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh on her son's first birthday, Priyanka Chopra had sent love to the little munchkins. Taking to the comment section of Kareena's post, Priyanka wrote, "Too Cute!".
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been grabbing a lot of attention of late for their rumoured love affair these days. And while there were speculations about the couple meeting each other on a dating app, a report in Bombay Times stated that it all started on Twitter. “They have been dating for the past 2-3 months. While it was rumoured that the two met on an elite dating app, turns out that isn’t true. The two met on Twitter,” the source reportedly said.