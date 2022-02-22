Entertainment Live Updates: Priyanka Chopra sends love to Tim and Jeh, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s Twitter love

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been grabbing a lot of attention of late for their rumoured love affair these days. And while there were speculations about the couple meeting each other on a dating app, a report in Bombay Times stated that it all started on Twitter. “They have been dating for the past 2-3 months. While it was rumoured that the two met on an elite dating app, turns out that isn’t true. The two met on Twitter,” the source reportedly said.