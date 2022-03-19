Live
Entertainment LIVE Updates: Priyanka & Nick's LA Holi, Katrina-Vijay resume Merry Christmas in Mumbai
March 19, 2022, 10:04 am IST
Priyanka and Nick's LA Holi
This year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas threw a super fun Holi bash at their Los Angeles home. Considering that the couple are new parents, it only made sense for them to not venture out and celebrate the festival of colours at home. Taking to social media, both Priyanka and Nick shared photos and videos from their Holi party and gave a glimpse of all the madness.
