Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranbir-Alia get marriage advice from Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn on Nysa's debut
Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her tiny tot Jehangir Ali Khan who can be seen sitting with painted hands with papers scattered around him. It looks as if Jeh is in a mood to paint today.
During a media interaction, Sanjay Dutt was asked that does he have any marriage advice for Ranbir Kapoor? To this Sanju first, asked that is Ranbir really getting married? Further, he said that if he is really getting married then he is really happy for him. He also said that Alia Bhatt was literally born and brought up in front of him. Sanjay added, “Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other. And they have to stick by that, hold each other’s hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory. Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy!”