Live

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranbir-Alia's wedding inside pics & more; Priyanka, Sidharth Malhotra wish couple

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Apr 15, 2022 10:34 AM IST  |  16.2K
Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranbir-Alia's wedding inside pics & more; Priyanka, Sidharth Malhotra wish couple.
Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranbir-Alia's wedding inside pics & more; Priyanka, Sidharth Malhotra wish couple.
The curtains have finally drawn on Bollywood's biggest yet hush-hush wedding affair. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on Thursday and made their first public appearance as husband and wife to a roaring medi The curtains have finally drawn on Bollywood's biggest yet hush-hush wedding affair. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on Thursday and made their first public appearance as husband and wife to a roaring media frenzy. Since then, several inside photos and videos have made its way to social media. The couple were also flooded with wishes including from their exes Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Malhotra.   
Highlights
April 15, 2022, 10:33 am IST
Neetu Kapoor thanks saree draping artist for dressing her up like 'Makhan'

Neetu Kapoor was all hearts for her saree artist Dolly Jain who draped her in the stunning piece for Ranbir and Alia's Mehendi ceremony. In the video, Neetu can be seen thanking Dolly for making her feel comfortable in the outfit. "Dolly, you are outstanding. I didn't even know there was something like this there. I feel like a princess. I feel so comfortable. I don't have to (worry) idhar kuch hoga, udhar kuch hoga. Aise ekdum makhan jaise aapne mujhe dress kiya hai na.. I love you," said Neetu with a big smile.  

Read Full Article
April 15, 2022, 10:23 am IST
Mahesh Bhatt's adorable Mehendi

The mehendi ceremony was a minimal one. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor, all the other guests opted for minimal designs on their either their palms or feet. However, the cutest one was sported by Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt, who wrote his daughter's name as well as his son-in-law's name on his palms. Take a look: 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

 

April 15, 2022, 10:14 am IST
Priyanka Chopra's heartfelt wish for Ranbir and Alia

On Friday morning, Priyanka took to Instagram to wish the newly married couple. Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness, Priyanka posted this: 

April 15, 2022, 10:11 am IST
Alia's ex Sidharth Malhotra wishes the couple

Alia Bhatt's ex boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra also wished the happy couple on their wedding day. Commenting on Alia's official announcement post, Sidharth wrote, "Congratulations guys! all the love and happiness." Take a look:  

April 15, 2022, 09:59 am IST
Alia-Ranbir's toast to life

On Thursday afternoon, it was celebrations galore for the newly married couple as they cut a cake and raised a toast to life. Minutes after they made it official, social media was flooded with inside photos and videos. Take a look: 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

 

Read Full Article

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
8 minutes ago
Neetu better take good care of her new DIL..... The Bhatts are watching all the time .
0 REPLY
View more (1) comments