Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranbir-Alia's wedding inside pics & more; Priyanka, Sidharth Malhotra wish couple.

The curtains have finally drawn on Bollywood's biggest yet hush-hush wedding affair. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on Thursday and made their first public appearance as husband and wife to a roaring media frenzy. Since then, several inside photos and videos have made its way to social media. The couple were also flooded with wishes including from their exes Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Malhotra.