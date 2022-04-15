Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranbir-Alia's wedding inside pics & more; Priyanka, Sidharth Malhotra wish couple
Neetu Kapoor was all hearts for her saree artist Dolly Jain who draped her in the stunning piece for Ranbir and Alia's Mehendi ceremony. In the video, Neetu can be seen thanking Dolly for making her feel comfortable in the outfit. "Dolly, you are outstanding. I didn't even know there was something like this there. I feel like a princess. I feel so comfortable. I don't have to (worry) idhar kuch hoga, udhar kuch hoga. Aise ekdum makhan jaise aapne mujhe dress kiya hai na.. I love you," said Neetu with a big smile.
The mehendi ceremony was a minimal one. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor, all the other guests opted for minimal designs on their either their palms or feet. However, the cutest one was sported by Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt, who wrote his daughter's name as well as his son-in-law's name on his palms. Take a look:
On Friday morning, Priyanka took to Instagram to wish the newly married couple. Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness, Priyanka posted this:
Alia Bhatt's ex boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra also wished the happy couple on their wedding day. Commenting on Alia's official announcement post, Sidharth wrote, "Congratulations guys! all the love and happiness." Take a look:
On Thursday afternoon, it was celebrations galore for the newly married couple as they cut a cake and raised a toast to life. Minutes after they made it official, social media was flooded with inside photos and videos. Take a look: