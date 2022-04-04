Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s tight wedding schedule, Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump
Revealing the reaction of his family after watching the trailer of Dasvi, Abhishek Bachchan said, “They have been very supportive and very forthcoming and sweet. That makes me very very happy and to do all that I do for my family and their reactions and emotions mean the world to me. So now I am nervous because they have to feel the same thing after they watch the film so fingers crossed.” He also revealed the reaction of his daughter Aaradhya and said that she liked it very much.
Bharti Singh and hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed baby boy yesterday. Today taking to her Instagram handle the comedian shared stunning pictures of her to announce her baby's arrival.
In a recent YouTube video, Alia Bhatt spoke about her many firsts during the shoot of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR. From eating her first biryani on set to colouring her hair 4 times, Alia revealed many things in the video.
Sharing stunning photos of her shiny look, Disha Patani kicked off her Monday in style. In the photos, Disha is seen donning a golden mini dress with glam makeup. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Makeup and hair by me."
On Monday, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary took to social media to share that they have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple that welcomed their first child shared a glimpse of their baby girl. Sharing the post, they wrote, "With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022.Thank you for all your love and blessings.Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina."
At the Grammy Awards 2022, Indian composer AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen met up with the popular K-Pop band BTS. AR Rahman's son shared a couple of photos on his social media handle as he chilled with the BTS squad. He even shared a video featuring BTS and his dad AR Rahman.
Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her looking radiant and flawless as she poses with a bunch of flowers under the sun. Priyanka Chopra commented on her photo and called her, 'beautiful'.
According to reports in India Today, a source close to the couple spoke about Ranbir Kapoor’s tight shooting schedule. Apparently, Ranbir will be shooting for Luv Ranjan’s romantic drama opposite Shraddha Kapoor till April 13. After this he has reworked the shooting schedules in such a way that he gets a gap of 7-8 days and then he jumps to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He will reportedly start shooting for Animal on April 22, which means he has free dates between 13 to 20 in April to tie the knot. In fact, reportedly even Alia has kept her schedule free during that time.
Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures of her looking stunning in an Ivory drape as she flaunts her baby bump.