Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s tight wedding schedule, Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump

Revealing the reaction of his family after watching the trailer of Dasvi, Abhishek Bachchan said, “They have been very supportive and very forthcoming and sweet. That makes me very very happy and to do all that I do for my family and their reactions and emotions mean the world to me. So now I am nervous because they have to feel the same thing after they watch the film so fingers crossed.” He also revealed the reaction of his daughter Aaradhya and said that she liked it very much.