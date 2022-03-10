Live

Entertainment LIVE updates: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's date, Ranveer Singh on Deepika Padukone-SRK's Pathaan

March 10, 2022, 11:41 am IST
Ananya Panday wishes Rysa on 18th birthday

On the occasion of her sister's 18th birthday, Ananya Panday took to social media to pen a heartfelt wish for her. Sharing adorable photos from her and Rysa's vacays, she wrote, "Happy 18th birthday chuhiyaaa. my whole heart." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

March 10, 2022, 11:29 am IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks an oversized tee like a boss

On Thursday morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in the city. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress ensured she looks fit and fresh in her casual look. She was spotted on an oversized caption tee with cycling shorts. She teamed it up with cool sunglasses and managed to leave everyone in awe.

March 10, 2022, 11:23 am IST
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee goes on floors

Having been announced a few weeks back, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee has finally gone on floors today. After the muhurat puja, director Raj Mehta penned a note and shared photos from the first day of the shoot. He also thanked Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi for trusting him with the film.

March 10, 2022, 10:58 am IST
Ranveer Singh spills the beans on Deepika's Pathaan song shoot

Recently, in a live Instagram session, Ranveer was super excited about his wife and actress Deepika Padukone's song shooting in Spain for Pathaan. He revealed details of the song that Deepika is shooting for Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham co-starrer. He said, "She is in Mallorca shooting a very glamorous song for Pathaan. I've heard the song. It's amazing. It's Sid Anand and Vishal-Shekhar. You get the vibe. I think Vaibhavi (Merchant) ma'am is shooting the song."

March 10, 2022, 10:43 am IST
Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt from paps

Last night, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped by the paparazzi when they were leaving a restaurant after a dinner date. Since the paps had surrounded the couple, Ranbir got protective of Alia and ensured she got to the car's door without many hurdles. The photos of the couple went viral on social media.

