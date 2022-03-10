Entertainment LIVE updates: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's date, Ranveer Singh on Deepika Padukone-SRK's Pathaan

Recently, in a live Instagram session, Ranveer was super excited about his wife and actress Deepika Padukone's song shooting in Spain for Pathaan. He revealed details of the song that Deepika is shooting for Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham co-starrer. He said, "She is in Mallorca shooting a very glamorous song for Pathaan. I've heard the song. It's amazing. It's Sid Anand and Vishal-Shekhar. You get the vibe. I think Vaibhavi (Merchant) ma'am is shooting the song."