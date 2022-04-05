Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor to throw bachelor party before his wedding, Salman Khan's KEKD shoot
Salman as well as his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh have been summoned over a complaint filed by a journalist in 2019. The incident took place when Salman Khan was riding a cycle on the streets of Mumbai and was photographed by the media. However, the actor reportedly got into a heated argument with the media personnel and snatched away the journalist's mobile phone.
Lovebirds Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain had left for a vacation a couple of days back. And now the actress has taken to her Instagram handle to share a pictur eof her looking breathtakingly gorgeous in her swimsuit as she flaunt her perfect summer body amidst the beautiful views of Maldives.
Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories to share a dance vide of him and Rashmika Mandanna as he wished her on her birthday. Sharing this video he wrote, “Happy birthday Rashmika! Here’s to many more workouts and dance numbers.”
Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of him with his Mission Majnu co-star Rashmika Mandanna and wished her with a sweet post.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from her perfect Sunday as the actress along with others cheered for hubby Nick Jonas on his game day. Indeed it was a good day for her and these pictures are proof.
According to a latest report in Etimes, in order to meet the release deadline, Salman Khan has moved Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali's shoot closer to his Panvel farmhouse. The actor's home, which is located a couple of hours from the city, has been his haven even during the lockdown. As per the report, the sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which were being built at the Film City helipad in Mumbai's suburbs were dismantled and the location was shifted close to Salman's Panvel home.
A source known to India Today revealed that all his closest friends including Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ayan Mukerji will be attending Ranbir’s bachelor's party. "Ranbir is extremely close to Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji. The actor is planning a bachelor's party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir's way of throwing an impromptu bachelor's party," the source said.