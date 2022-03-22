Entertainment Live Updates: Ranveer Singh, Zoya mourn Gully Boy rapper's death, Sushmita Sen meets ex Rohman
At the promotional event for Attack Part 1, John Abraham addressed the media queries regarding the second part of the film. The actor said that even before Attack Part 1 was made, the studios, Jayantilala Gada were on board for the sequel. He said, "We intend to make a part 2. We have got a script ready. You can only decide to make a part 2 when the studio part is on board. So we signed on for Attack 2 with Jayanti Bhai even before the release of Attack. I can't comment on the commercial success of Attack, as I am no trade expert, but I can say that we have made a very good film. We want to carry that forward. When you see our film, you will realise that our film needs to take the story forward."
Actor John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh were snapped at a mall in Mumbai as they arrived to launch the second trailer of Attack. The two will be seen in the film with Jacqueline Fernandez. While John kept it casual in jeans and tee, Rakul opted for a neon green dress. Jacqueline Fernandez was seen arriving in a white pantsuit.
Kartik Aaryan enjoys a massive fan following. Last night, at the airport, fans got a glimpse of frenzy behind the star. Two female fans chased after Kartik with red roses. The actor obliged them and posed for photos with them at the airport. The video of the girls giving him roses went viral on social media. Check it out here.
Raj and DK are all set to take us back in time with their new web series Guns and Gulaabs. In it, we'll get to see Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav in a never-seen-before avatar. On Tuesday, the first look of the male actors from the series were shared and well, each of them has certainly left the audience intrigued. The series will premiere on Netflix.
Actress Rani Mukerji turned 44 on Monday. She turned host for a birthday bash at her house and the guest list included Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Vaibhavi Merchant and Shanoo Sharma. Photos from Rani's birthday bash surfaced on social media and left everyone in awe of her pretty look.
All set to launch the trailer of Dasvi tomorrow, Abhishek Bachchan shared his as well as Nimrat Kaur's new posters on his social media handle on Tuesday. Sharing his poster, Abhishek wrote, "Chaudhrahat ki pagdi apni shaan hai, Ganga Ram Chaudhary humara naam hai.Kal aa rahe hain aap sab se milne trailer ke saath. #DasviTrailer out tomorrow at 11 am! #Dasvi." On the other hand, sharing Nimrat's poster, Abhishek wrote, "Mhari Bimmo kati jeher hain! Milliye humari dharam patni Bimla Devi Chaudhary se!#DasviTrailer will be out tomorrow at 11 am!
#Dasvi."
On Aditya Seal's birthday, Anushka Ranjan took to social media to share a beautiful photo of them posing in front of the Taj Mahal. With it, she penned a heartwarming wish for Aditya. She wrote, "It’s Adi Day!! It’s my Adis birthday. Thank you for always being my no.1 guiding force. You’re the world to me and I’m blessed to have found you! The way you look at me makes me feel like I know what I’m doing and that’s the biggest gift you give me everyday. You’re one in a million and if you ever leave (Swipe) I’ll be very upset. I love being my weird self with you cause you even weirder. I love you @adityaseal Happy Happier Happiest Birthday always."
Ahead of the trailer launch, Abhishek Bachchan unveiled a new poster featuring Yami Gautam. In the poster, Yami is seen clad in an IPS Officer's uniform. Sharing the poster, Yami wrote, "Jyoti ji badi sakht hain, trailer aane main abhi thoda waqt hain! #DasviTrailer out tomorrow at 11 am!"
On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped as she left for work. The actress was seen sporting a cool look in a striped white tee with black matching running shorts and sneakers. She acknowledged the paps from a distance as she headed to work.
Actress Sushmita Sen stepped out of a clinic last night with daughter Alisah and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The actress was mobbed by a sea of fans wanting a selfie with her. However, her ex-beau Rohman put his arms around the actress to protect her from the crowd and the pap video went viral. Check out the video here.
Gully Boy rapper MC Tod Fod passed away and his sudden demise left Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi heartbroken. Even Zoya Akhtar penned a special post for Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar.