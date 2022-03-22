Entertainment Live Updates: Ranveer Singh, Zoya mourn Gully Boy rapper's death, Sushmita Sen meets ex Rohman

At the promotional event for Attack Part 1, John Abraham addressed the media queries regarding the second part of the film. The actor said that even before Attack Part 1 was made, the studios, Jayantilala Gada were on board for the sequel. He said, "We intend to make a part 2. We have got a script ready. You can only decide to make a part 2 when the studio part is on board. So we signed on for Attack 2 with Jayanti Bhai even before the release of Attack. I can't comment on the commercial success of Attack, as I am no trade expert, but I can say that we have made a very good film. We want to carry that forward. When you see our film, you will realise that our film needs to take the story forward."