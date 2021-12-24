Entertainment Live Updates: Ranveer Singh's 83, Sara's Atrangi Re, Nani's Shyam Singha Roy; Read film reviews
Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are popular BFFs in Bollywood. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Arjun was initially offered Kapil Dev's role in 83. However, it eventually went to Ranveer Singh. Read all the details below!
As per Pinkvilla's review, Atrangi Re starring Sara, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush manages to win hearts. As per our reviewer, "Atrangi Re has some flaws, but eventually ends up being an enjoyable affair due to the smartly written screenplay supported by able performances from the entire cast."
As per Pinkvilla's review, Ranveer Singh and his squad of actors come together to bring to life the tale of 1983 World Cup Winning team and does it brilliantly. As per our reviewer, "83 is a well-made sport film, which will be received with seeti’s and taali’s from the audience and take them back to the era of India’s first cricket world cup win. 83 not a perfect film, but well, neither was the Indian cricket team. It’s an ode to the legacy of legends!"