Entertainment LIVE updates: Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shanaya Kapoor's debut in Karan Johar's film
On Thursday morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan bumped into Kajol at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. The former co-stars from K3G days seemed to be catching up after a long time and well, their conversation was caught on camera by the paps. Kajol can be seen asking Kareena about her baby Jeh Ali Khan while the latter ends up revealing that her sister Karisma Kapoor has tested positive for COVID 19.
Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur married Mayank Pahwa in an intimate ceremony at Mahabaleshwar. Shahid shared a heartfelt wish for his sister as he shared a beautiful photo with the bride from the wedding. Shahid's wife Mira Rajput also shared beautiful photos from the wedding ceremony and the photos are now going viral on social media.
Karan Johar took to social media to announce Shanaya Kapoor's debut film with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya in Bedhadak. The film will be backed by Karan's Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan. He also shared individual character posters of Shanaya, Gurfateh and Lakshya.
On Thursday, Yash Raj Films made yet another exciting announcement as Ranveer Singh introduced Jayesbhai Jordaar in a video. With it, he shared the release date of the film. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film is all set to release on May 13, 2022.