Entertainment Live Updates: Remembering Sridevi, Hrithik-Saif's Vikram Vedha, Farhan-Shibani's mehendi pics

On Sridevi's death anniversary, daughter Janhvi Kapoor has penned an emotional tribute remembering her mum. The star kid shared a childhood photo with it and remembered the late legend. She wrote, "I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever."

Have a look: