Entertainment Live Updates: Remembering Sridevi, Hrithik-Saif's Vikram Vedha, Farhan-Shibani's mehendi pics
From dancing their hearts out to enjoying with close pals, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's Mehendi function was filled with happy moments. Shibani shared several photos from the fun-filled Boho themed Mehendi and left netizens in awe. She also revealed that the Mehendi was organised by her two best friends. In a few photos, we caught glimpses of Shabana Azmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar, Amrita Arora and others having a gala time.
Have a look:
Recently, Priyanka Chopra shares several photos from her time spent with hubby Nick Jonas. Sharing the photos, Priyanka also may have given fans a sneak peek of their daughter's nursery with stuff toys and a little Krishna idol.
Have a look:
On Sridevi's death anniversary, daughter Janhvi Kapoor has penned an emotional tribute remembering her mum. The star kid shared a childhood photo with it and remembered the late legend. She wrote, "I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever."