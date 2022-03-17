Entertainment Live Updates: Rishi Kapoor's Sharmaji Namkeen & Heropanti 2 trailer, Shweta Bachchan's b'day
Navya Naveli Nanda, on the occasion of her mother Shweta Bachchan's birthday, shared lovely throwback photos and wished her. In one of the photos, Navya is seen twinning in a suit with her mum Shweta. With it, she wished Shweta in a heartwarming way.
Recently, Janhvi Kapoor travelled to Rajasthan for a shoot. The actress has now shared glimpses from her 40 hour trip to Rajasthan. From enjoying the beauty to relishing Rajasthani thali, Janhvi made the most of this work trip to the princely state.
Featuring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, Heropanti 2 is all set to release on Eid 2022. The film's trailer was just released and it features Tiger and Nawaz's face off in a completely mind-blowing actioner.
On his sister Shweta Bachchan's birthday, Abhishek Bachchan took a walk down memory lane and penned a sweet wish for her. He shared a sweet video featuring priceless memories from her and Shweta's life and wrote, "Happy birthday Shwetdi. Big up on ya!"
Happy birthday Shwetdi.
Big up on ya! @earth2angel pic.twitter.com/3JjQKeOsiF
— Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) March 17, 2022
On Thursday, Ali Abbas Zafar took to social media to share a photo of an action stunt from his upcoming film with Shahid Kapoor. With it, he called it a wrap on the actioner. He wrote, "Action has always been one of my Favourite genres and the thrill of making action movies on set is even a greater experience. Film Wrap , Thank you @shahidkapoor and entire team for making these last 6 months super fun. @ihimanshumehra."
In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Ranveer Singh opened up about how it has been 10 years and he is yet to beat Deepika Padukone in a game of badminton. He also spoke about his father-in-law Prakash Padukone in the chat. He said, "He has got this almost saint-like energy. He is an absolute legend and the kind of wisdom about life and values that he shares with us as his kids, that is invaluable."
Last night, Shweta Bachchan turned hostess at her birthday bash. The star-studded bash was attended by many famous stars including Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar, Seema Khan and many others. Photos from all-white theme party have been taking over the internet.
Late actor Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen was highly awaited. On Thursday, the trailer of the film was launched and it left everyone emotional. Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor were seen playing the same role as Sharmaji and Juhi Chawla also made an appearance in a pivotal role. The film is all set to release on Prime Video on March 31.