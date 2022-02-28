Entertainment Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam viral pics, Vaani on Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger's Ganapath shoot
In a chat with Filmfare, Deepika Padukone opened up about the worst advice she got. The Gehraiyaan star shared that she was asked to get breast implants at the age of 18. She said, "I received was to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously."
Three of the most anticipated releases of Indian cinema, Valimai, Bheemla Nayak & Gangubai Kathiawadi have hit the screens. The box office is once again flourishing all thanks to the big releases. While Valimai has grossed Rs 82.25 Crore, Bheemla Nayak has raked in Rs 81 Crore. Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi has minted Rs 43.50 Crore over the weekend.
After waiting for a long time, finally, actress Vidya Balan has announced the release date of her thriller film Jalsa co-starring Shefali Shah. Sharing posters of the film, Vidya announced that it will release on Amazon Prime Video on March 18, 2022.
Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam has hit the headlines, all thanks to the photos from his old birthday taking over the internet. In the adorable throwback photos, we can see Shah Rukh kissing baby AbRam while Aryan, Gauri, Suhana and SRK's sister could be seen posing with the little one.
In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, Vaani Kapoor was all praises for her Shamshera co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Vaani revealed that working with him was a 'pleasure' and that he is a 'selfless' actor. She further said that their chemistry is 'great' in the film.