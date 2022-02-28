Live

Entertainment Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam viral pics, Vaani on Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger's Ganapath shoot

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Feb 28, 2022 12:09 PM IST  |  21.1K
 
 
Highlights
February 28, 2022, 12:04 pm IST
Deepika Padukone reveals she was asked to get breast implants at age of 18

In a chat with Filmfare, Deepika Padukone opened up about the worst advice she got. The Gehraiyaan star shared that she was asked to get breast implants at the age of 18. She said, "I received was to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously."

February 28, 2022, 11:55 am IST
Box Office Update on Valimai, Bheemla Nayak & Gangubai Kathiawadi

Three of the most anticipated releases of Indian cinema, Valimai, Bheemla Nayak & Gangubai Kathiawadi have hit the screens. The box office is once again flourishing all thanks to the big releases. While Valimai has grossed Rs 82.25 Crore, Bheemla Nayak has raked in Rs 81 Crore. Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi has minted Rs 43.50 Crore over the weekend.

February 28, 2022, 11:28 am IST
Vidya Balan announces Jalsa's release date

After waiting for a long time, finally, actress Vidya Balan has announced the release date of her thriller film Jalsa co-starring Shefali Shah. Sharing posters of the film, Vidya announced that it will release on Amazon Prime Video on March 18, 2022. 

February 28, 2022, 11:24 am IST
Photos from AbRam's old birthday bash with Shah Rukh Khan & family go viral

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam has hit the headlines, all thanks to the photos from his old birthday taking over the internet. In the adorable throwback photos, we can see Shah Rukh kissing baby AbRam while Aryan, Gauri, Suhana and SRK's sister could be seen posing with the little one. 

February 28, 2022, 11:17 am IST
Vaani Kapoor opens up on chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera

In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, Vaani Kapoor was all praises for her Shamshera co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Vaani revealed that working with him was a 'pleasure' and that he is a 'selfless' actor. She further said that their chemistry is 'great' in the film. 

