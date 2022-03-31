Entertainment News Highlights March 31: Katrina-Vicky’s vacay, Alia Bhatt on rumours of tiff with RRR team
Talking to ANI News, Abhishek Bachchan shared how Aishwarya Rai helped him in dealing with negativity. He said, “My wife once told me that, ‘You get 10,000 positive comments but you get affected by one negative comment. You should concentrate on positivity and experience the beauty of the positive world’ so I always try to look at things with positivity.” In another interview with ETimes, the actor mentioned that his creative choices have changed after having Aaradhya.
On Dance Deewane Juniors set, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria arrived in style to promote their film Heropanti 2. While Tiger kept it classy in black, Tara was seen clad in a red saree. The duo posed together as they headed to promote their film.
Recently, Sara Ali Khan visited a temple in Gujarat with Gaslight co-actor Vikrant Massey. Her video from the same had hit the internet and now, the actress herself has shared a couple of photos from the visit. Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, " Nice to have you mere saath. Filming, inspiring, holding my haath. Being there and helping me for har ek baat. Thank you. Jai Bholenath."
In a chat with India Today, Alia Bhatt spoke up about how she has a Brahmastra coming out in September and that the year may end with a bang for her. While saying so, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress blushed and added fuel to speculations of her and Ranbir Kapoor's April wedding rumours.
On Thursday, Neetu Kapoor stepped out to shoot for the first episode of a reality show. Amid rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, she was asked by the paps 'Bahu Kab Aa Rahi Hai?'(When is your daughter-in-law joining the family?) The star reacted to it with a smile and walked off for shoot.
Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur were snapped in the city as they promoted their films Jersey. The stars opted for trendy looks as they posed for paps. The duo managed to leave everyone in awe of their impeccable style.
Recently, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor announced their film Bawaal on social media. The film will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusvely learnt that Janhvi and Varun will be shooting in Europe. "The film goes on floors in India as the team will be shooting at 3 cities in India, including Lucknow. The film is essentially a timeless love story that requires the characters of Varun and Janhvi to travel to multiple countries. Sajid and Nitesh have decided to set a major portion of the film in Europe and have already locked in on as many as five European countries", revealed a source close to the development.
The narcotics case involving Aryan Khan is far from over. According to a latest report of Bar and Bench, a Mumbai Court has granted 60 additional days to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file a chargesheet in the cruise ship drug case matter. The NCB had earlier sought 90 days for the filing of chargesheet, but has been granted 60.
In a recent chat with Etimes, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his career choices. He said that as a parent, the child's choices affect one's mindset. He added that even his creative choices changed over time, keeping his family and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in mind.
On Thursday, Alia Bhatt addressed the rumours doing rounds about her being upset with SS Rajamouli after RRR release. The actress has clarified that she prefers to re-arrange Instagram grid to look less cluttered and that is what she did this time. She requested everyone to not to make assumptions based on the posts on her Instagram handle. Alia also expressed gratitude to team RRR for letting her be a part in their world.
On Thursday, Shahid Kapoor took to social media to share a video in which he could be seen goofing around with his team over his coffee. The actor is currently busy in the promotions of his upcoming film Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film releases on April 14, 2022. Check out the video here.
Heropanti 2 is all set to release next month on Eid. Ahead of it, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria dropped a teaser of a new song titled Jalwanuma from it. Featuring Tara and Tiger in the video, the full song will be released tomorrow.
On Thursday, Shilpa Shetty shared an update about her film Nikamma. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Singh, the film is set to release on June 17. Interestingly, it will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Doctor G.
Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are presumably holidaying in the Maldives and spending some quality time after hectic shoot schedules. On Thursday, Vicky revealed that wifey Katrina was his one true muse as he dropped her photo. Check it out:
After Hungama 2, Shilpa Shetty announced that her next project Nikamma will be releasing on 17 June. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, the action entertainer also stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Singh.
On Thursday morning, SRK reached Mumbai but looks like the actor had to stopover in Dubai for a connecting flight. At the Dubai airport, needless to say, SRK's presence caused a frenzy and led the airport staff to throng him for selfies. Take a look:
On Thursday, Katrina Kaif shared beautiful photos of chilling on a yacht with Vicky Kaushal. The couple recently took off for a tropical getaway to an undisclosed destination. In the photos, Katrina shared, Vicky could be seen resting on her lap while enjoying the sunshine.
After a long wait, late Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen has released. It features Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik as well. Our reviewer Sanjana Jadhav watched and here's her take on it:
"Hitesh Bhatia's slice-of-life film will delight you with Rishi Kapoor's charm, its comedy and the food. The team also pays the sweetest tribute to the late legend in a touching post-climax scene. However, on the whole, Sharmaji Namkeen is strictly a few laughs with its heart in the right place."
In a recent chat with India.com, Attack star John Abraham opened up about regional cinema. The star revealed that he is a 'hindi film hero' and would not like to regional cinema like other actors. He said, "I will never do a film as a second lead just to be there. I am not going to do a Telugu or any regional film like other actors just to be in that business."
One of the popular couples, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin left fans in awe on Thursday as they shared beautiful wedding photoshoot moments ahead of their wedding ceremony. The star couple is set to tie the knot today at 4 PM KST (12:30 PM IST) in Seoul, South Korea in a private wedding attended by 200 guests. The actors first worked together in movie 'The Negotiation' followed by the record-breaking romance drama 'Crash Landing on You'.