Entertainment News Highlights March 31: Katrina-Vicky’s vacay, Alia Bhatt on rumours of tiff with RRR team

Recently, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor announced their film Bawaal on social media. The film will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusvely learnt that Janhvi and Varun will be shooting in Europe. "The film goes on floors in India as the team will be shooting at 3 cities in India, including Lucknow. The film is essentially a timeless love story that requires the characters of Varun and Janhvi to travel to multiple countries. Sajid and Nitesh have decided to set a major portion of the film in Europe and have already locked in on as many as five European countries", revealed a source close to the development.