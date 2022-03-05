Entertainment LIVE updates: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan shoot, Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi BO
On his 21st birthday, Ibrahim Ali Khan received a sweet wish from Kareena Kapoor Khan on social media. Kareena shares a great rapport with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son and hence, she shared a cute throwback photo of him to send him love on his birthday.
Deepika Padukone was snapped on Saturday morning as she left to join John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan in Spain for Pathaan shoot. The actress was seen sporting a red sweater with pink leather pants and high heels.
Early in the morning on Saturday, after Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal were spotted at the airport as they headed to Spain for Pathaan's month-long shoot schedule. The couple posed for paps before leaving for the shoot.
After announcing the film officially this week, Shah Rukh Khan was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning as he jetted off to Spain for a month-long schedule for Pathaan. The superstar was seen clad in a cool avatar in casuals. He was seen sporting a bandana, mask and sunglasses and his bodyguard Ravi was with him.