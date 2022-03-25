Entertainment LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan shoot, Sonam Kapoor's b'day wish for mom
Actor Shahid Kapoor is back in the groove to promote his upcoming film Jersey. On Friday, he shared a new still from the film, featuring him on the field with his bat. Sharing the photo, Shahid wrote, "Chase your dreams...no matter what!! #Jersey 14th April." He also shared another photo asking fans an important question. He wrote, "So how does one promote the same film a second time?? Any suggestions!?"
Priyanka Chopra turned host for the pre-Oscars party and the event became the talk of the town. On Friday, Priyanka shared glimpses from the party that was attended by Oscar nominees such as Riz Ahmed (Flee, The Long Goodbye), Joseph Patel (Summer of Soul), Suroosh Alvi (Flee) Pawo Choyning Dorji (Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom), Aneil Karia (The Long Goodbye), Elizabeth Mirzaei & Gulistan Mirzaei (Three Songs for Benazir), Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh & Anurima Bhargava (Writing with Fire).
On Friday, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios announced that they have acquired the remake rights of Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam film Hridayam. The film will be remade in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu by Karan's production house. The filmmaker did not announce the casting but did ask netizens to stay tuned for more updates.
Sharing a plethora of memories with her mother Sunita Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her. Soon-to-be-mom Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday Mama, you’re the best mom in the world. The best example set for me ! I love you the most in the world. Your favourite child."
Currently, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are in Spain as they shoot for the actioner Pathaan. Now, as per the sources, after shooting in Mallorca, the Pathaan team is now heading to Cadiz and Jerez and they will wrap the shoot on March 27. A source told us, "After Mallorca, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will head to Cadiz and Jerez for an action schedule that is simply unreal. They will be pushing their bodies to the hilt and filming some death-defying stunts."