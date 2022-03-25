Entertainment LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan shoot, Sonam Kapoor's b'day wish for mom

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are in Spain as they shoot for the actioner Pathaan. Now, as per the sources, after shooting in Mallorca, the Pathaan team is now heading to Cadiz and Jerez and they will wrap the shoot on March 27. A source told us, "After Mallorca, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will head to Cadiz and Jerez for an action schedule that is simply unreal. They will be pushing their bodies to the hilt and filming some death-defying stunts."