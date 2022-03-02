Entertainment LIVE updates: Shah Rukh Khan announces Pathaan, Aryan Khan's NCB case, Tiger Shroff's birthday
The biggest announcement of all time related to Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathaan came on Wednesday morning. Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham announced the release of their film Pathaan with a video. The film is all set to release on January 25, 2023.
Actress Shraddha Kapoor will be celebrating her birthday tomorrow. Ahead of it, she headed out of the city from Mumbai airport with her dad Shakti Kapoor. She also bumped into a fan who brought a sweet gift for her at the airport.
As Tiger Shroff has turned 32 today, his fans, friends and family are sending out wishes to him on social media. Now, his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also sent out a heartfelt birthday wish to Tiger on social media. The Baaghi 2 actress shared a cute video of Tiger as she wished her 'best friend' on his birthday.
As per the latest report in Hindustan Times, the NCB SIT has found that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was not a part of a "larger drugs conspiracy". As per the report, the special investigation team has also revealed that several irregularities in the raid on the yacht Cordelia came to the forefront during their investigation.