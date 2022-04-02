Entertainment LIVE Updates: SRK-Suhana root for KKR, Aryan Khan case, Malaika Arora hospitalized post accident

In an interview with Film Companion, Ranbir was asked if he saw a side to Rishi Kapoor that he hadn’t earlier in the last two years of the veteran actor's life. Replying to this, the actor shared that he saw the human side of his father. He shared that Rishi Kapoor would feel guilty about having Ranbir by his side. "He was always guilty, like ‘why are you here? Go back to Bombay, go work, go home. Go do something. Go out for dinner, take your mom for dinner. So it really got all of us together. It did as a family," said the actor.