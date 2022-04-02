Entertainment LIVE Updates: SRK-Suhana root for KKR, Aryan Khan case, Malaika Arora hospitalized post accident
Yesterday, Hrithik took to Instagram and dropped a few photos looking absolutely dapper in an all-black avatar. His post received a flood of likes and comments from fans, friends, and followers. Among others, his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad too left a comment which read, “Why hello (red heart emoji)”.
In an interview with Film Companion, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his father Rishi Kapoor tricked the doctor into allowing him to have 2 drinks every night. Rishi Kapoor had the habit of having two drinks every night as a part of his nightly routine. During the early stages of his cancer treatment in the States, Rishi Kapoor was worried about this routine being disrupted, as per Ranbir. Apparently, he tricked his doctor claiming that he wasn’t able to sleep at night, and as a remedy he would chug down two drinks instead of taking two sleeping pills.
Watch John Abraham's full interview with Pinkvilla below:
In an interview with Film Companion, Ranbir was asked if he saw a side to Rishi Kapoor that he hadn’t earlier in the last two years of the veteran actor's life. Replying to this, the actor shared that he saw the human side of his father. He shared that Rishi Kapoor would feel guilty about having Ranbir by his side. "He was always guilty, like ‘why are you here? Go back to Bombay, go work, go home. Go do something. Go out for dinner, take your mom for dinner. So it really got all of us together. It did as a family," said the actor.
Malaika Arora was rushed to a hospital after suffering injuries in an accident. A news agency reached out to a source close to Malaika who said that the model-actress is shaken after the incident. A source close to Malaika reportedly told India Today, "Malaika is shaken by the incident but doing okay. She has had a few stitches and is doing fine. She didn’t have any major head injury as she had a cushion next to her head. She should be back home by Sunday afternoon."
Malaika Arora has been reportedly injured in a car accident. According to a report in ETimes, Malaika has been rushed to a hospital after being injured in an accident. Her sister Amrita Arora reportedly said, "Malaika is now getting better." She has been reportedly taken to Apollo Hospital.
Ajay Devgn, who is celebrating his 53rd birthday today, was seen greeting his fans outside his Mumbai residence who had come to wish him on his special day.
Take a look:
Sara Ali Khan shared a series of beautiful pics of herself chilling by the sea during the weekend. She was seen wearing a multi-colour bikini and enjoying every moment at the beach. Sara captioned the post as, "Sun, Sea and Sand".
As Ajay Devgn turned a year older today, his sister in law Tanishaa Mukerji took to social media and showered birthday love on the actor with a sweet post. She wrote, "Happyyyyy birthday Jay… ya! Here’s to u always being our unshakeable pillar our very own Singham our TANHAJI our Bhagat Singh and our Company, strong honourable and loving! We love and appreciate you!"
Hrithik Roshan took the social media by a storm of late as he shared some stunning pics of himself channelising his inner Vedha. To note, Hrithik will be seen playing the role of Vedha opposite Saif Ali Khan in the Bollywood adaptation of Vikram Vedha.
Vicky Kaushal, who is currently holidaying with Katrina Kaif, has been treating fans with beautiful pics from their beach vacation. Amid this, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor has shared a pic from the gym as he proved that fitness does come first for him. Vicky captioned the image as, "Got 99 problems but the bench ain’t one".
Deepika Padukone, who has been busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, has finally returned to Mumbai now. To note, after finishing the Spain schedule of Pathaan, the Bajirao Mastani actress had headed to Dubai. And while she is back in town, the actress was making heads turn as she was papped while making her way out of the airport.
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, John Abraham opened up about his Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan. He also shared how Shah Rukh is responsible for where he has reached in his life. John recalled how SRK judged a modelling competition where he was a contestant and how he owes a lot to him.
On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out post her workout session in the city. The star was seen clad in a pretty white crop top with beige cargo pants and sneakers. She left her hair open and was seen exiting her Pilates class.
On Saturday, Rajkummar Rao took to social media to warn netizens about misuse of his Pan Card. The Badhaai Do actor wrote, "#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this."
#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this.
— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 2, 2022
On Saturday, Shahid Kapoor took to social media to share a new poster of his upcoming film Jersey. Featuring Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur along with Shahid, the film releases on April 14. With it, he announced that the second trailer of the film will be out on Monday.
Monday 1 PM! Be there! #JerseyTrailer pic.twitter.com/KI2Xv0Ojnu
— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 2, 2022
Pinkvilla recently told you in an exclusive that after Parineeti Chopra's exit from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in. On Saturday, Rashmika officially announced it with the director Sandeep Vanga on social media. She shared the news and wrote, "Let's do this."
let’s do thisssss @imvangasandeep ! https://t.co/Q3n8pc4lxC
— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 2, 2022
A recent report in a daily has claimed that Agastya, Suhana and Khushi will be shooting for the project in Ooty for the next 40 days. A source told Mid-Day, "The filming will take place for the next 40 days in Ooty and areas surrounding the hill station. "
On Saturday, Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child. Sharing cute photos with each other, Dheeraj wrote, "We’re expecting, a tiny miracle August 2022".
On Saturday, Ajay Devgn turned a year older and birthday wishes from all his near and dear ones came in on social media. Kajol added a 'Gudi Padwa' twist to birthday wish for him. She shared a photo of the two from Filmfare shoot and wrote, "Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de." See here.