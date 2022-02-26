Live

Entertainment Live Updates: Sidharth-Kiara, Ishaan-Ananya party together, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi BO

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Feb 26, 2022 10:53 AM IST  |  21.1K
 
 
Entertainment Live Updates: Sidharth-Kiara, Ishaan-Ananya party together, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi BO
Entertainment Live Updates: Sidharth-Kiara, Ishaan-Ananya party together, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi BO
Highlights
February 26, 2022, 10:52 am IST
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar share civil wedding photos

In a new set of photos from their civil wedding ceremony, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar can be seen having a gala time with family and friends at their home. Shibani had donned a beautiful saree by Anamika Khanna while Farhan donned a sherwani by Sabyasachi at their civil wedding ceremony. 

Read Full Article
February 26, 2022, 10:44 am IST
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday attend Shahid's birthday bash

Rumoured couple, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday joined Shahid Kapoor to celebrate his birthday together. Photos of Ishaan and Ananya exiting the party together late at night had come in and well, they seemed to have had fun. Ananya also had shared photos with Mira Rajput and Shahid from inside the party on social media. 

Have a look:

Read Full Article
February 26, 2022, 10:08 am IST
Gangubai Kathiawadi collects Rs 8.25 Crore at BO on Day 1

At the box office, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is off to a good start. After over 2 years, a big film like Gangubai Kathiawadi has hit the screens and well, initial box office estimates state that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's flick has managed to rake in Rs 8.25 Crore at the ticket counters. 

Read Full Article
February 26, 2022, 10:04 am IST
Sidharth and Kiara party up at Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash

Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got a chance to party up with Shahid Kapoor at his birthday bash last night. Photos of the rumoured couple having a gala time with Jersey producer Aman Gill surfaced on social media and well, they seemed to be enjoying themselves together. 

Have a look:

Read Full Article

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!