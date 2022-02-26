Entertainment Live Updates: Sidharth-Kiara, Ishaan-Ananya party together, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi BO
In a new set of photos from their civil wedding ceremony, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar can be seen having a gala time with family and friends at their home. Shibani had donned a beautiful saree by Anamika Khanna while Farhan donned a sherwani by Sabyasachi at their civil wedding ceremony.
Rumoured couple, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday joined Shahid Kapoor to celebrate his birthday together. Photos of Ishaan and Ananya exiting the party together late at night had come in and well, they seemed to have had fun. Ananya also had shared photos with Mira Rajput and Shahid from inside the party on social media.
Have a look:
At the box office, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is off to a good start. After over 2 years, a big film like Gangubai Kathiawadi has hit the screens and well, initial box office estimates state that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's flick has managed to rake in Rs 8.25 Crore at the ticket counters.
Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got a chance to party up with Shahid Kapoor at his birthday bash last night. Photos of the rumoured couple having a gala time with Jersey producer Aman Gill surfaced on social media and well, they seemed to be enjoying themselves together.
Have a look: