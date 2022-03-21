Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sonam Kapoor-Anand expecting 1st baby, Rani Mukerji's birthday, Runway 34 trailer
On Monday, Rani Mukerji celebrated her 44th birthday. On her birthday, Rani spoke about her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Talking about it, Rani stated that she is quite emotionally invested in the story as she could connect with it as an actor and even as a mother. She said, "These are stories that need to be told. I’m hoping that the story of this film will resonate with every Indian the way it did for me and my team. It’s an incredible story of human resilience that will appeal to audiences across the country and across every age group."
On Monday morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped by the paparazzi as she headed out. She was snapped in a pretty white shirt dress with flats and cool sunglasses. The actress recently returned from the Maldives.
After Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced that they are expecting their first child, Rhea Kapoor took to social media to share the couple's photos and introduce herself as 'masi'. She wrote, "That’s Rhea Masi to you #everydayphenomenal Love you @sonamkapoor @anandahuja."
Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy announcement left everyone in Bollywood excited. From her close friends to family members, all poured in good wishes for the actress as she expected her first child with Anand Ahuja. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Dia Mirza, here are all stars who wished Sonam and Anand.
Actress Sonam Kapoor is set to become a mother. On Monday, she announced her pregnancy with her husband Anand Ahuja on social media. She shared lovely photos and penned a note along with them. She wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.#everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."