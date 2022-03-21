Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sonam Kapoor-Anand expecting 1st baby, Rani Mukerji's birthday, Runway 34 trailer

On Monday, Rani Mukerji celebrated her 44th birthday. On her birthday, Rani spoke about her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Talking about it, Rani stated that she is quite emotionally invested in the story as she could connect with it as an actor and even as a mother. She said, "These are stories that need to be told. I’m hoping that the story of this film will resonate with every Indian the way it did for me and my team. It’s an incredible story of human resilience that will appeal to audiences across the country and across every age group."