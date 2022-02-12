Live

Entertainment Live Updates: SRK's kids Aryan Khan-Suhana at IPL auction, Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor & wedding

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Feb 12, 2022 11:18 AM IST  |  33.4K
 
 
Highlights
February 12, 2022, 11:16 am IST
Preity Zinta drops a glimpse of her baby ahead of IPL 2022 auction

Owner of Punjab Kings and new mommy Preity Zinta decided to give the IPL auction 2022 a miss to stay with her twins this year. But, this did not mean that her excitement is any less. The star shared a cute selfie with one of her twin babies ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

February 12, 2022, 10:48 am IST
Aryan-Suhana's pics go viral from IPL auction 2022

Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan's photos have once again hit the internet from IPL auction 2022 briefing in Bengaluru. Suhana and Aryan seem to have stepped in for Shah Rukh to bid for Kolkata Knight Riders this season. 

February 12, 2022, 10:18 am IST
Alia Bhatt in gorgeous floral avatar for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotion

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt kicked off promotions for Gangubai Kathiawadi in a gorgeous white saree. What set it apart from her previous looks was the burst of flower power in the attire. Keeping up with her love for sarees, Alia left fans in awe of her look.

A post shared by Gangubai (@aliaabhatt)

