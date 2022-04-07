Live
Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sussanne poses with Hrithik, Saba & Arslan, Deepika Padukone’s airport look
April 7, 2022, 10:41 am IST
Deepika Padukone slayed in her early morning all-white airport look
Deepika Padukone was a vision in white as she arrived early morning at the Mumbai International airport. The actress arrived around 5:30 AM to catch her flight and looked absolutely stunning as she stepped out of her car in a head-to-toe crisp and hiny white tracksuit. Deepika's million dollar smile was enough to make our heads turn and so was her outfit. The actress also complemented her white tracksuit with white sneakers.
April 7, 2022, 10:02 am IST
Hrithik Roshan holds Saba Azad close as they pose with Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni
The two rumoured couples Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni had partied together in Goa and just now, Sussanne dropped a reel on Instagram in which there was a photo featuring Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne, and Arslan.
