Entertainment LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan, Samantha's viral video, new mom Priyanka Chopra dotes on Dia's son
'Bachchhan Paandey ki Sawaari' or Akshay Kumar's quirky truck in the upcoming action-comedy has been flagged off by the superstar on Saturday morning. The truck will go across cities between Mumbai and Delhi and promote the upcoming film starring Akshay, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez.
In a recent chat on Shilpa Shetty's show Shape Of You, Jacqueline Fernandez shared her take on violation of her privacy. The actress shared that she has learnt that it should not change a person. She said, "For me, what I've learned over the years. Don't let it turn you into a bad person. Don't let it turn into them. That's really important."
Dia Mirza shared a photo chronicling a milestone in her son Avyaan's life where he could be seen sitting up all by himself without support. Seeing his cute expression in the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Hello Baby," with a heart emoji.
On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a cute photo of her nephew Kiaan and son Taimur Ali Khan relishing a pizza together. With it, she wished Karisma Kapoor's son on his birthday.
Last night, Citadel stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were snapped together. The duo was seen making their way to their cars when the paps surrounded them. Varun sweetly requested the paps and said, "Darao Mat inko" as Samantha was walking out with him. Fans of the two are excited to see them together.
