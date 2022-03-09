Live
Entertainment LIVE Updates: Vidya Balan's Jalsa, Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu, Alia Bhatt interviews SLB
Highlights
March 9, 2022, 10:57 am IST
Inside Sara Ali Khan's beautiful Ladakh diaries
Actress Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a series of beautiful photos in which she could be seen enjoying her days and night in Ladakh. Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, "“If the sight of the blue skies fills you with joy, if a blade of grass springing up in the fields, has the power to move you, if the simple things of Nature have a message that you understand, rejoice, for your soul is alive.” -Eleonora Duse."
March 9, 2022, 10:39 am IST
Vidya Balan's Jalsa Trailer to be out today
On Wednesday, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah starrer Jalsa is all set to be out today. The new posters were released this week and the makers announced that the trailer will be released at noon on Wednesday.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!