Entertainment News Live Updates: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Jeh's family Saturday, Lata Mangeshkar's health update
The 92-year-old singer, Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain hospitalised at Breach Candy Mumbai due to COVID 19. Her treatment is going on and now, in an update, her doctor Pratit Samdani has said that she will continue to remain under observation. Read on!
Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor arrived at dad Randhir Kapoor's house to spend Saturday with him. The two sisters opted for cool and comfy attire to chill at their dad's house.
Have a look:
In a photo clicked by the paparazzi, Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son Jeh Ali Khan was seen arriving at nana Randhir Kapoor's house on Saturday. It appeared like Jeh is going to bond with his nana over the weekend.
Have a look:
At close friend Pragya Jaiswal's birthday, Rakul Preet Singh and boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani joined in and had a blast. The photos shared by Pragya features the lovebirds in a fun mood.
Have a look:
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's son Avyaan has turned 5 months old. On this milestone in his life, Dia shared a cute video of her munchkin playing with his favourite toy at home. Amrita Arora, Bipasha Basu, Patralekhaa, Soni Radan and Lara Dutta were all hearts for her baby boy.
Have a look HERE
In a recent post, Shanaya Kapoor shared a couple of photos in which she was seen posing in the sun. Seeing her photos, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday could not resist commenting. See how Suhana and Ananya reacted!
Have a look:
In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, R Madhavan revealed that he is looking for COVID proof scripts so that the morbidness doesn't filter into his work life. Also, he shared that he would like to do the kind of films that Hrithik Roshan does. Read to know why!
The global star who has won hearts across the world is Priyanka Chopra. But, did you know that she felt that Bollywood will cancel her after her role as a sexual predator in Aitraaz. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka opened up about how her parents reacted to her performance.
In a recent VLog on YouTube, Mira Rajput opened up about things people don't know about her. She even shared that her favourite song featuring Shahid Kapoor is Bismil from Haider. She even shared the reasons behind it. Read on!
Kiran Rao reportedly is all set to return to directing with a massy entertainer as per Mid-Day. The report also claimed that Aamir Khan is turning producer for ex wife Kiran Rao for her comeback project. Her debut directorial was Dhobi Ghat that released 12 years ago.