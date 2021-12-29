Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Akshay showers birthday love on Twinkle, Liger's first glimpse date revealed
Anshula Kapoor celebrates her birthday today and the Kapoor Khandaan made sure to shower love on her. Dad Boney, brother Arjun, sisters Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya and Rhea took to social media to make her feel special and share special notes.
Director Puri Jagannadh’s Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday is gearing up for the big day. On Wednesday, Liger team announced the date and time of the first Liger teaser. The video begins with a voiceover, “Witness The Madness. Unleashing The Beast To The Nation… Glimpse On December 31st at 10:03 AM.” Take a look:
Ladies and Gentlemen...
It's Time! pic.twitter.com/tod3Sx8W51
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 29, 2021
On Wednesday, superstar Akshay Kumar celebrated his wife Twinkle Khanna's birthday by being by her side. Sharing a photo, he wrote, "With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina."