Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Akshay & Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser, Shraddha remembers Lata Aaji
Nagraj Manjule's first Hindi project Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan is all set to release in cinemas on 4th March 2022. Ahead of the release, the makers dropped the first glimpse of the project on Tuesday. Big B will be seen playing a football coach in the film which also stars Sairat actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. Click the link below to watch the teaser.
Alia Bhatt is going all out to promote her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi and doing it in style. Taking some inspiration from her character, Alia's stylist went the retro route as the actress opted for fresh red roses as her hair accessory. Check it out:
Officially announcing their film BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff shared a teaser of their action-packed film. The teaser gives a glimpse of their power chemistry and seems promising of unlimited action. Take a look:
Sharing some fond memories of the late Lata Mangeshkar, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "I will forever cherish the honour of having shared precious moments with you. Your hand on my head, your warm gaze, your loving words of encouragement. Thank you for your simplicity, divinity, excellence and grace. Truly The Greatest of all time! I love You Lata Aaji."