Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Akshay & Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser, Shraddha remembers Lata Aaji

February 8, 2022, 12:06 pm IST
Suhana Khan's Throwback Tuesday
Suhana Khan is back home in Mumbai after spending close to two years in New York City where she was studying acting and drama. And looks like the young star kid is missing her college days. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share some fun throwback photo with her girl gang. 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

February 8, 2022, 12:03 pm IST
Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone's Mud Mud Ke teaser
Days after dropping their sensuous first poster, Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days actor Michele Morrone dropped the teaser of their song Mud Mud Ke. The duo amp up the drama in the teaser which looks all things glam. 
 
February 8, 2022, 12:02 pm IST
Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund Teaser Out

Nagraj Manjule's first Hindi project Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan is all set to release in cinemas on 4th March 2022. Ahead of the release, the makers dropped the first glimpse of the project on Tuesday. Big B will be seen playing a football coach in the film which also stars Sairat actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. 

February 8, 2022, 11:56 am IST
Alia Bhatt's dreamy retro look for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt is going all out to promote her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi and doing it in style. Taking some inspiration from her character, Alia's stylist went the retro route as the actress opted for fresh red roses as her hair accessory. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gangubai  (@aliaabhatt)

 

February 8, 2022, 11:52 am IST
Akshay and Tiger's BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan teaser

Officially announcing their film BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff shared a teaser of their action-packed film. The teaser gives a glimpse of their power chemistry and seems promising of unlimited action. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

 

February 8, 2022, 11:01 am IST
Shraddha Kapoor's fond memories with Lata Mangeshkar

Sharing some fond memories of the late Lata Mangeshkar, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "I will forever cherish the honour of having shared precious moments with you. Your hand on my head, your warm gaze, your loving words of encouragement. Thank you for your simplicity, divinity, excellence and grace. Truly The Greatest of all time! I love You Lata Aaji." 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor)

 


