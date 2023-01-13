Live
Entertainment news LIVE UPDATES: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor spotted with Raha, Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi trailer
Highlights
Jan 13, 2023 IST
Farzi trailer launched
Shahid Kapoor starrer Farzi's trailer has been launched today and as expected it has created a massive buzz on social media.
Jan 13, 2023 IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted with baby Raha for the first time
For the first time, Ranbir and Alia were spotted with Raha. In the pictures, Ranbir, Alia and Shaheen are seen twinning in black while baby Raha has donned winter outfits. They have put baby Raha in her pram while Ranbir is seen holding it. They are seen enjoying the walk near their building Vastu. The pictures have taken the Internet by storm.
