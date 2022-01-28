Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi to hit theatres in Feb; Salman spotted at airport.

Dia Mirza took to social media to share a photo of herself clicked by her husband Vaibhav Rekhi when she was 4 months pregnant. With it, she shared a heartfelt caption in which she thanked her son Avyaan for choosing her as a mother. She wrote, "Becoming a mother is the best gift nature gave me Every moment has been filled with light and joy! From the time i first discovered i was pregnant, to every single moment since… natures force has revealed itself to me in the most magical ways. And no, it wasn’t easy going through the trauma of a extremely premature delivery and subsequent complications. But, the faith that you chose me Avyaan Azaad to be your mother was unshakable even when we went through our challenges. Thank you for choosing me my precious. Thank you for holding on so strong. Thank you for teaching me the power of love. You are love. #FlashbackFriday to a time when i was 4 months pregnant."

