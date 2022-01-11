Entertainment News Live Updates: Anushka-Virat's daughter Vamika's 1st birthday, Sussanne Khan contracts COVID
Karnesh Sharma, Anushka Sharma's brother, took to social media to shower love on his niece Vamika on her first birthday. He shared a special post on his handle featuring Virat Kohli, Anushka's photos with Vamika.
Have a look:
On Vamika's first birthday, fans of Anushka and Virat took to Twitter to trend 'Happy Birthday Vamika'. Many shared heartfelt birthday wishes for the star kid and sent her love on social media.
In a recent chat with Bombay Times, Ananya revealed that no one on the sets of Gehriaiyaan treated her as new. She revealed that everyone was like a family and it was an advantage for her to have strong performers like Deepika and Siddhant opposite her. Ananya also praised Shakun Batra, director of Gehraiyaan.
The film that won hearts of the nation, URI: The Surgical Strike has clocked 3 years today. On the occasion, Yami Gautam shared several behind-the-scenes photos and videos featuring husband Aditya Dhar and actor Vicky Kaushal. She wrote, "Countless memories & profound gratitude."
Have a look:
As per a report of Etimes, Khushi Kapoor contracted COVID 19 and is currently in home quarantine. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor are also isolated after Khushi's COVID 19 diagnosis.
Anushka and Virat are cloud nine as they completed 1 year of parenthood today. Their daughter Vamika turned a year old today and fans have been celebrating on social media. Here's a look at how the parents shared updates about Vamika throughout the year.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Sussanne Khan shared a photo and penned a note about contracting Omicron variant of COVID 19. She wrote, "After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou"