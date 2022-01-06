Entertainment News Live Updates: Aryan Khan's case update, Anushka Sharma's first look from Chakda 'Xpress
Rajkummar Rao announced that he will star in 'Srikanth Bolla', biopic of visually impaired industrialist backed by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Talking about his character, Rajkummar Rao adds, "Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration! It's indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring persona who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix!."
Take a look:
Proud to announce a biopic on the inspiring story of visually impaired industrialist, #SrikanthBolla. Starring @RajkummarRao & directed by #TusharHiranandani.
Produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar & @nidhiparmar.@SrikanthBolla_ @TSeries #ChalkNCheeseFilms @Rmantha2 pic.twitter.com/uEN91DMomO
— T-Series (@TSeries) January 6, 2022
Anushka Sharma is all set to play Jhulan Goswami in her next film. The former cricketer scripted history in Indian Women's Cricket and was quite an inspiration. Read below to know more about her.
Anushka Sharma took to social media on Thursday to announce her film, Chakda 'Xpress. In the film, Anushka is all set to be seen as former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will be directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Clean Slate Filmz. It will release on Netflix.
Take a look:
It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. pic.twitter.com/eRCl6tLvEu
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 6, 2022
As per a report by Etimes, Arbaaz Merchant, who was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, is all set to appeal to the Court to allow him and his friend to meet up. One of the conditions of Aryan and Arbaaz's bail was that they will not meet each other.