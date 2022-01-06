Live

Entertainment News Live Updates: Aryan Khan's case update, Anushka Sharma's first look from Chakda 'Xpress

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Jan 06, 2022 12:57 PM IST
 
 
Highlights
January 6, 2022, 12:53 pm IST
Rajkummar Rao announces his next film

Rajkummar Rao announced that he will star in 'Srikanth Bolla', biopic of visually impaired industrialist backed by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Talking about his character, Rajkummar Rao adds, "Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration! It's indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring persona who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix!."

January 6, 2022, 12:39 pm IST
Here is all you need to know about Jhulan Goswami

Anushka Sharma is all set to play Jhulan Goswami in her next film. The former cricketer scripted history in Indian Women's Cricket and was quite an inspiration. Read below to know more about her. 

January 6, 2022, 12:27 pm IST
Anushka Sharma set for comeback in Chakda 'Xpress

Anushka Sharma took to social media on Thursday to announce her film, Chakda 'Xpress. In the film, Anushka is all set to be seen as former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will be directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Clean Slate Filmz. It will release on Netflix. 

January 6, 2022, 12:00 pm IST
Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant to request court to allow them to meet

As per a report by Etimes, Arbaaz Merchant, who was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, is all set to appeal to the Court to allow him and his friend to meet up. One of the conditions of Aryan and Arbaaz's bail was that they will not meet each other. 

