Entertainment News Live Updates: Deepika Padukone showered with birthday love, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam postponed
In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her bond with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Radhika Madan. She revealed that since each of them is different from her, she has a lot to learn from them.
The highly awaited romantic film Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde has been impacted by the rising cases of the COVID 19 Omicron variant. Due to reduced occupancy in several states and shutting down of theatres in many, the makers reportedly have postponed the release of Radhe Shyam. It was slated to release on January 14, 2022.
Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 36th birthday today and as she steps into another year, fans of the actress have taken over social media to shower love on her.
Have a look:
#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone @deepikapadukone Words aren't enough to describe how much you mean to me and what impact you have in my life. You deserve the world and all success and happiness.. Keep shining love pic.twitter.com/yebTqYsFBs
— angie (@_zouzouxxx) January 4, 2022