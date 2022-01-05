Live

Entertainment News Live Updates: Deepika Padukone showered with birthday love, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam postponed

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Jan 05, 2022 09:48 AM IST
 
 
Highlights
January 5, 2022, 09:48 am IST
Sara Ali Khan says she has a lot to learn from her peers

In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her bond with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Radhika Madan. She revealed that since each of them is different from her, she has a lot to learn from them. 

January 5, 2022, 09:31 am IST
Omicron Impact: Radhe Shyam postponed

The highly awaited romantic film Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde has been impacted by the rising cases of the COVID 19 Omicron variant. Due to reduced occupancy in several states and shutting down of theatres in many, the makers reportedly have postponed the release of Radhe Shyam. It was slated to release on January 14, 2022. 

January 5, 2022, 09:16 am IST
Deepika Padukone turns 36, fans send wishes

Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 36th birthday today and as she steps into another year, fans of the actress have taken over social media to shower love on her. 

Have a look: