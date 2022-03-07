Live
Entertainment News Live Updates: Deepika's Spain diaries, Anupam Kher turns 67 & Anushka showers love on Virat
Highlights
March 7, 2022, 10:31 am IST
Deepika Padukone's Spain diaries
Deepika Padukone made heads turn when she left Mumbai over the weekend and headed to Spain for the shoot of Pathaan. The actress has reached Mallorca, Spain and dropped a few glimpses on social media. She labelled it as 'Escape Time' as she posted a selfie and a view from her temporary 'new home'.
