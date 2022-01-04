Live
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Emraan Hashmi to join Tiger 3 sets this week, Katrina Kaif’s mangalsutra love
Highlights
January 4, 2022, 11:34 am IST
Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi, Salman Khan to shoot action scenes this week
Emraan Hashmi, who will be seen playing the lead antagonist in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3, will be joining the shoot this week for the action sequences. According to a report published in the Times of India, Emraan will be joining Salman for the shoot and they will be shooting with some international action directors.