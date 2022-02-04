Live

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out today, Kareena in Sujoy Ghosh's crime mystery

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out today, Kareena in Sujoy Ghosh's crime mystery
Highlights
February 4, 2022, 01:34 pm IST
Ranbir Kapoor channels GF Alia Bhatt

Like a doting boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor expressed his support for girlfriend Alia Bhatt as the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer dropped today, On Friday, Ranbir was seen out and about for a meeting at the T-Series office. When the paps asked his reaction to Alia's trailer, the handsome hunk simply turned around, joined his hands in Gangubai style and posed. Watch the video below: 

 

 

February 4, 2022, 01:29 pm IST
EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal in talks to work with Shah Rukh Khan
Pinkvilla exclusively broke the news earlier that Shah Rukh Khan will begin shooting with Rajkumar Hirani from March. Prep work for the social comedy is going on in full swing. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers are in talks with Vicky Kaushal to play an important role in this immigration story alongside SRK. Click link below to read all details!  
February 4, 2022, 01:21 pm IST
Neetu Kapoor is all praise for Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer!

The much-awaited trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped today and Alia Bhatt has once more floored her fans and netizens. Reacting to the same, Neetu Kapoor was all praise for Alia's trailer. Sharing the trailer, Neetu wrote, "Ufff, outstanding," on her Instagram Story.  

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

February 4, 2022, 01:00 pm IST
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia all set to star in Bhushan Kumar's film
Pinkvilla had already reported that Riteish and Genelia will be seen making a comeback on-screen with a Shaad Ali film. On Friday, T-Series took to their Twitter handle to share the first look of the film titled ‘Mister Mummy’. The hilarious poster shows a rotund Riteish and a pregnant Genelia. Check it out: 

 

 

February 4, 2022, 12:45 pm IST
Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone turn up the heat

Jacqueline Fernandez is teaming up with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone for a music video titled Mud Mud Ke. Taking to social media, the actress shared the first look of what is going to be Morrone's Indian debut. The song's first teaser will be out on 8 February. Check out their first look:

 

 

February 4, 2022, 12:30 pm IST
Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer OUT!

Amid some serious social media buzz, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer is finally out today. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role as Gangubai, the trailer gives a brief glimpse into what will be Gangubai's rise to power in the streets of Bombay. Taking us back in time, SLB brings to life a riveting story of Gangubai and her journey from a simple girl of Bombay's Kamathipura to fighting elections. Click link below to check out the full trailer!

February 4, 2022, 11:53 am IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan in Sujoy Ghosh’s next crime mystery?
According to reports in Mid Day, Sujoy Ghosh is all set to start working on the screen adaptation of Keigo Higashimo’s most acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X. He had apparently announced this project in 2015 and wanted Saif Ali Khan at the time. Call it fate, this time Sujoy is keen on getting Kareena Kapoor Khan onboard. Click link below for exact details.  
