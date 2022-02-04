Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out today, Kareena in Sujoy Ghosh's crime mystery
Like a doting boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor expressed his support for girlfriend Alia Bhatt as the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer dropped today, On Friday, Ranbir was seen out and about for a meeting at the T-Series office. When the paps asked his reaction to Alia's trailer, the handsome hunk simply turned around, joined his hands in Gangubai style and posed. Watch the video below:
Ranbir Kapoor posing like #GangubaiKathiawadi is the cutest thing you'll see today! #AliaBhatt #RanLia #AjayDevgn #pinkvilla #reelitfeelit pic.twitter.com/2f8zi0GTp8
— Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) February 4, 2022
The much-awaited trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped today and Alia Bhatt has once more floored her fans and netizens. Reacting to the same, Neetu Kapoor was all praise for Alia's trailer. Sharing the trailer, Neetu wrote, "Ufff, outstanding," on her Instagram Story.
A rollercoaster of laughter and comical drama, get ready for this mad ride unfolding the good news soon #MisterMummy@Riteishd @geneliad #ShaadAli @TSeries #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @HecticCinema @bagapath #ShivChanana pic.twitter.com/DyJyfQIS7G
— T-Series (@TSeries) February 4, 2022
Jacqueline Fernandez is teaming up with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone for a music video titled Mud Mud Ke. Taking to social media, the actress shared the first look of what is going to be Morrone's Indian debut. The song's first teaser will be out on 8 February. Check out their first look:
Breaking The Hot News: First look of my upcoming Music Video with the international sensation #MicheleMorrone
Welcome to the Indian music scene!
It’s gettin’ hot in Here! @r_g_works's latest song #MudMudKe Teaser out on the 8th of February. Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/1RgsK2yqzI
— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 4, 2022
Amid some serious social media buzz, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer is finally out today. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role as Gangubai, the trailer gives a brief glimpse into what will be Gangubai's rise to power in the streets of Bombay. Taking us back in time, SLB brings to life a riveting story of Gangubai and her journey from a simple girl of Bombay's Kamathipura to fighting elections. Click link below to check out the full trailer!