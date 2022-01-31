Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Hrithik-Saba rumoured to be dating; Kareena, Malaika mark Amrita's birthday.

Katrina Kaif has been quite busy with her work commitments ever since her wedding to Vicky Kaushal and has been spotted at the airport more often. She returned to Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday after wrapping up and ad shoot. Well, Vicky Kaushal also wrapped up his Laxman Utekar film in Indore opposite Sara Ali Khan and is in the town too. It looks like the newlyweds are finally going to spend some quality time together.