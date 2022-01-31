Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Hrithik-Saba rumoured to be dating; Kareena, Malaika mark Amrita's birthday
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt both enjoy a massive fan following on social media even though the former is not officially on Instagram. Now, an unseen photo of the duo has surfaced and created a buzz. The photo was shared by their private chef Shastry and it is a true delight for Alia-Ranbir’s fans. Check it out:
Hrithik Roshan has not yet commented but rumours are rife that the actor is dating Saba Azad. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Hrithik has reportedly been keeping the relationship under wraps for months. In fact, those who already knew about the actor dating Saba, were reportedly quite surprised by the actor's move to hold hands in public while exiting a restaurant. Click link to read all details.
Today, on Amrita Arora's birthday, Kareena joined her girl squad including Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhat to surprise their friend on her special day. Photos from Amrita's midnight birthday celebration were shared on social media by Kareena, Malaika and Karisma and they are too cute to miss.