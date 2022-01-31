Live

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Hrithik-Saba rumoured to be dating; Kareena, Malaika mark Amrita's birthday

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Jan 31, 2022 01:01 PM IST
 
 
Highlights
January 31, 2022, 01:00 pm IST
Katrina Kaif returns to Mumbai
Katrina Kaif has been quite busy with her work commitments ever since her wedding to Vicky Kaushal and has been spotted at the airport more often. She returned to Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday after wrapping up and ad shoot. Well, Vicky Kaushal also wrapped up his Laxman Utekar film in Indore opposite Sara Ali Khan and is in the town too. It looks like the newlyweds are finally going to spend some quality time together. 
January 31, 2022, 12:36 pm IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's UNSEEN photo

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt both enjoy a massive fan following on social media even though the former is not officially on Instagram. Now, an unseen photo of the duo has surfaced and created a buzz. The photo was shared by their private chef Shastry and it is a true delight for Alia-Ranbir’s fans. Check it out: 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shastry  (@_shastry)

 

January 31, 2022, 12:14 pm IST
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad dating?

Hrithik Roshan has not yet commented but rumours are rife that the actor is dating Saba Azad. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Hrithik has reportedly been keeping the relationship under wraps for months. In fact, those who already knew about the actor dating Saba, were reportedly quite surprised by the actor's move to hold hands in public while exiting a restaurant. Click link to read all details. 

 

January 31, 2022, 12:04 pm IST
Amrita Arora's Birthday Gang!

Today, on Amrita Arora's birthday, Kareena joined her girl squad including Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhat to surprise their friend on her special day. Photos from Amrita's midnight birthday celebration were shared on social media by Kareena, Malaika and Karisma and they are too cute to miss. 

 

 

 

January 31, 2022, 11:47 am IST
Kareena wishes her BFF Amrita Arora
Dropping some serious birthday love for Amrita, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a fun and candid picture of Amrita as she wished her on her birthday and also wrote a heartfelt note. In the note, Kareena also gave a glimpse into their daily chat and highlighted the power of afternoon naps. Take a look: 
 
