Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary; Salman and Katrina's Tiger 3 shoot pushed

COVID-19 has played spoilsport once more as shoot schedules are being thrown out of gear. According to a latest report in Mid Day, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were all set to film a very crucial sequence in Delhi this month for Tiger 3. All preparations were made. But, with the cases in the capital rising with each passing day and the third wave likely to hit Delhi soon, the makers including director Maneesh Sharma, and producer Aditya Chopra were compelled to postpone the shoot for now. On Thursday, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's song shoot also got pushed.