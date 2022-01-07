Live
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary; Salman and Katrina's Tiger 3 shoot pushed
January 7, 2022, 01:05 pm IST
Ranbir Kapoor's picture perfect snaps of GF Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share some more glimpses from her New Year's getaway with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She confessed that she was casually flexing her boyfriend's photography skills. Ranbir snapped some picture perfect photos of Alia from their vacation in the wild and it was all things cute. Check it out:
January 7, 2022, 12:50 pm IST
Tiger 3 shoot pushed!
COVID-19 has played spoilsport once more as shoot schedules are being thrown out of gear. According to a latest report in Mid Day, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were all set to film a very crucial sequence in Delhi this month for Tiger 3. All preparations were made. But, with the cases in the capital rising with each passing day and the third wave likely to hit Delhi soon, the makers including director Maneesh Sharma, and producer Aditya Chopra were compelled to postpone the shoot for now. On Thursday, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's song shoot also got pushed.
January 7, 2022, 12:27 pm IST
Irrfan's last moments
Almost 2 years have passed, and now on Irrfan Khan's 55th birth anniversary, Pinkvilla got in touch with his wife and writer Sutapa Sikdar who shared rare insights about the late actor. Last year, Sutapa, in a heart-wrenching post on Facebook, had shared that she and her friends sang some of Irrfan Khan's "favourite songs" to him, a night before his demise. Sharing about the same, Sutapa told Pinkvilla that Irrfan was unconscious at that time, but he had tears rolling down. Read full article for all the details.