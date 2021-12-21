Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kareena & Saif's son Jeh is 10 months old; Hema Malini slams minister.

December 21, 2021, 07:45 pm IST
Samantha slams troll who called her 'divorced ruined second hand item'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal life has been the talk of the town ever since she parted ways with husband Naga Chaitanya. A Twitter user made a mean comment on her saying, "@Samanthaprabhu2 is a divorced ruined second hand item who has 50 crores tax free money robbed from a gentleman!." However, she took the comment gracefully and replied, "Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul."
December 21, 2021, 05:42 pm IST
Director Luv Ranjan to get married in January 2022
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety filmmaker Luv Ranjan will be tying the knot in January next year. "It will be an intimate wedding with only family and the couple’s close friends in attendance. His fiance is not from the film industry, but have known each other for many years now and are looking forward to their big day,” informs a source close.
December 21, 2021, 05:29 pm IST
R Madhavan & wife move to Dubai for son Vedaant
Actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita have shifted to Dubai because their son Vedaant is preparating for the Olympics which will be held in 2026. But due to the lack of facilities in the country at the moment, the actor decided to move to Dubai to help his son train.
December 21, 2021, 04:43 pm IST
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez’s love story likely to be on OTT soon?
Reportedly, filmmakers and producers are planning to make a web series or a documentary on Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez. Sukesh had promised to produce a series of superhero films for the actress too. He had said that the project was going to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.
December 21, 2021, 03:40 pm IST
Disha Patani shares her first reaction to Yodha's script
Disha Patani along with Raashii Khanna will be a part of Dharma's first-ever action franchise film with Sidharth. The actress will be performing her own stunts. Talking about it exclusively to Pinkvilla, Disha said, "It is going to be a crazy ride shooting for it. I am glad that I am ending 2021 on this note."
December 21, 2021, 03:07 pm IST
Kareena is missing her fam!
On Monday, Taimur turned a year older but Kareena could not celebrate the same as she is currently recovering from COVID 19 and is quarantined at home. She missed her usual girl gang and family members who couldn't visit as there were no celebrations in order. Kareena wrote, "We are missing all of you (Heartbroken emoji) very soon (fingers crossed emoji)," on Soha's post.
December 21, 2021, 01:46 pm IST
Jehangir Ali Khan turns 10 months old!
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jehangir has turned 10 months old! His aunt Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram story to share a beautiful collage of Jeh’s pics as the little prince turned 10 months old. “Wishing my Jeh jaan…. Happy 10th month. Love you!" Saba wrote.
December 21, 2021, 01:29 pm IST
Kangana Ranaut on Tiku Weds Sheru's set
Kangana Ranaut dished out boss lady vibes as she took to Instagram to share a few photos from the sets of her next film Tiku Weds Sheru. The actress also has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline.
December 21, 2021, 12:56 pm IST
Hema Malini calls out Maharashtra minister!
Hema Malini called out Maharashtra minister of water supply and sanitation Gulabrao Patil for his comment on her. The minister while talking about development in his constituency of Jalgaon compared the smooth roads to the veteran actress' cheeks. Hema Malini said his comments were not in good taste.
December 21, 2021, 12:20 pm IST
Emily in Paris returns!
Emily in Paris Season 2 is back and Lily Collins is reprising her role as Emily. Pinkvilla has reviewed the supremely popular show. Rating it 2.5 stars, the gist reads, "Emily in Paris' second season is not too big a step forward from the first but there's certainly fewer selfies and French cliches this time. For those looking for light entertainment and in a mood to drown themselves in an escapist reality of things, this show's a good fit for your tastes, expect anything more and you will find yourself disappointed."
December 21, 2021, 11:46 am IST
Ananya Panday overwhelmed by response to Gehraiyaan
Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday's film Gehraiyaan's teaser was shared on Monday and the actress was overwhelmed by all the love she received. She took to social media to share a couple of goofy pics of herself as she reacted to the response for Gehraiyaan.
December 21, 2021, 11:22 am IST
83 Movie Review Out
Pinkvilla reviewed Ranveer Singh's 83 days before its theatrical release. Rating it 3.5 stars out of 5, the review stated, " While one may misunderstand it for a biopic of the captain, it’s actually a holistic film that represents the journey of the team, acting as an ode to the efforts of all the achievers who rose like a phoenix when no-one expected."
December 21, 2021, 11:04 am IST
Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur begin Jersey promotions
Ahead of Jersey's release on 31 December, co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur kickstarted Jersey promotions on Monday. From interviews to appearances on guest shows, Shahid and Mrunal began the promotions in a twinning mode. Check it out: