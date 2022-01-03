Entertainment News LIVE Updates: John Abraham, wife Priya contract COVID-19, Kabir Khan may release 83 on OTT

In his recent interview with Masala, Arjun Kapoor has opened on being trolled for his age gap with ladylove Malaika Arora and said that his life is his prerogative. "As long as my work is being recognized, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what so we should just live, let live and move on, I think is it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualize a relationship" he added.