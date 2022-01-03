Entertainment News LIVE Updates: John Abraham, wife Priya contract COVID-19, Kabir Khan may release 83 on OTT
In his recent interview with Masala, Arjun Kapoor has opened on being trolled for his age gap with ladylove Malaika Arora and said that his life is his prerogative. "As long as my work is being recognized, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what so we should just live, let live and move on, I think is it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualize a relationship" he added.
After ringing in the New Year together, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back to the bay and were papped as they made their way out of the Mumbai airport.
Ranveer Singh starrer 83, which was one of the most anticipated releases of 2021, has been facing the brunt of a surge in COVID 19 cases now. After all, the theatres are being shut in several states across the country. And now as per a recent update, director Kabir Khan is likely to release the movie on the digital platform if further instructions are imposed.
John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal are the recent celebs to test positive for COVID 19. The Satyameva Jayate 2 actor confirmed the news on social media as he stated that they are in home quarantine at the moment. John wrote, "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up".