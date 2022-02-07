Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Karan Johar marks twins' 5th birthday, SRK wins hearts with his Dua gesture

In rememberance, Rajya Sabha observed a minute's silence on Monday. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu also paid a tribute as he read an obituary. Naidu said, "In passing away of Lata Mangeshkar, country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being & a towering personality in the world of Indian music & film industry. Her passing away marks end of an era & has created irreparable void in world of music." The house was adjourned for an hour.