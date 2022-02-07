Live
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Karan Johar marks twins' 5th birthday, SRK wins hearts with his Dua gesture
Highlights
February 7, 2022, 12:03 pm IST
Rajya Sabha pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
In rememberance, Rajya Sabha observed a minute's silence on Monday. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu also paid a tribute as he read an obituary. Naidu said, "In passing away of Lata Mangeshkar, country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being & a towering personality in the world of Indian music & film industry. Her passing away marks end of an era & has created irreparable void in world of music." The house was adjourned for an hour.
February 7, 2022, 11:47 am IST
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome second child
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are officially parents of two. The couple welcomed their second child on February 2, 2022. Kylie confirmed the news of her second baby's arrival with an adorable Instagram post. Click link below to check it out.
February 7, 2022, 11:36 am IST
Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash turn 5
Karan Johar marked the fifth birthday of his twins Roohi and Yash on Monday. The filmmaker shared a goofy video of his twins along with a heartwarming note. "To my lifeline…. My purpose…. My everything.:.. I thank the universe everyday for bringing them into our lives….. they are 5 today…..I can’t wait for the rest of my life because I know they are with me …. Roohi and Yash …” Karan's heartfelt message read. Click link below to watch the video.
February 7, 2022, 11:21 am IST
Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts
Shah Rukh Khan paid his last respects to Lata Mangeshkar along with his manager Pooja Dadlani. The superstar was placing flowers and offering Dua before bowing down in front of Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains. King Khan won hearts with his Dua gesture. One fan aptly commented, "The 'S' letter in Shahrukh Khan stands for secular. king khan and his royality above religion only Humanity.”