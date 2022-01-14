Entertainment News Highlights Jan 14: Aishwarya Rai clocks 25 years, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Lohri pics
Taking to Instagram stories, Mira Rajput put up a multiple-choice question about hubby Shahid Kapoor. She asked, “What’s my favorite song of Shahid’s?” Mira then listed out four hit numbers from different Shahid Kapoor films. Option A was ‘Bismil’, Option B was ‘Bekhayali’, Option C had ‘Agal Bagal’, and Option D read ‘Sari Ka Fall’. Can you guess? Hint: It's NOT Bekhayali.
It has been four weeks since Allu Arjun's Pushpa made its way to the box office. It earned another Rs. 18.50 crores approx in week four and this brings the four weeks total to Rs. 299.50 crores, just under the Rs. 300 crores benchmark. Read full article to see Pushpa's historic box office feat.
With the temperature dipping, Mumbaikars get to use their comfiest jackets and sweatshirts only for a few days. And looks like Malaika and Arjun made sure to take full advantage of the weather. Arjun Kapoor was snapped wearing a beanie, while Malaika aced a trench coat.
Salman Khan and his Panvel farmhouse neighbours have been in a legal tiff since 2018. The superstar had filed a defamation case against his neighbours claiming that the couple had defamed him in a YouTube interview alleging that the actor wasn’t allowing them to build a bungalow beside his Pavel farmhouse, even though they owned the land. Salman's case came up for hearing and a city court announced its decision. Read full article for case details.
Netflix India's first original of the year is Sidharth Sengupta's Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein - a pulpy love thriller starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Anchal Singh in the leading roles. The series spanning eight episodes is inspired from William Shakespeare's Othello. Read full article to know if you Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein should feature on your weekend watch list.
Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, of Fukrey fame, will be directing a biopic on the life of actor-comedian, Kapil Sharma. The announcement was made today and the biopic will be titled 'Funkaar'.
Rumours about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding had been coming in for a while. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the couple is all set to register their marriage on February 21, 2022. Read on!
The popular reality show, Bigg Boss 15 is all set to get extended this season as well owing to the new twist planned by the makers of Salman Khan's show. Pinkvilla has exclusive details about it. Read on!
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut in Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar back in 25. The first time she was a part of the film was 25 years ago and it released on this very day. As Aishwarya clocked 25 years, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the milestone.
It started with #Maniratnam and it reach 25 years with him again and also with double role.
No wonder ash call this BACK TO SCHOOL.#25YearsOfAishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/OwL7b7OBEn
— Shalom (@Shalom2031) January 13, 2022
National Award winning films of Aishwarya Rai.
#25YearsofAishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/rKHGe83Rbi
— Aishwarya as Nandini(PonniyinSelvan)'ll b Historic (@badass_aishfan) January 14, 2022
In a recent chat with Vanity Fair, Priyanka Chopra shared her baby plans with husband Nick Jonas. The global star shared that having babies is a big part of what they desire in the future. However, she also added that they are not 'rushing' into it.
As per an ETimes report, Katrina Kaif is all set to kick off shooting for Merry Christmas in a studio first and then in live locations in February. The report also claimed that Katrina will shoot the film in one go. Read on!
Hema Malini took to social media to share photos of cooking Pongal for her family. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the Pongal at home." With it, she sent out good wishes to everyone.
Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the Pongal at home pic.twitter.com/vP3R7U32He
— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 14, 2022
Superstar Akshay Kumar sent out wishes to fans on Makar Sankranti. The Bell Bottom actor shared a photo in which he is seen flying a kite. Sharing it, he wrote, "मीठे गुड़ में मिल गए तिल…उड़ी पतंग और खिल गए दिल May #MakarSankranti bring new hope and joy in your lives. Bas vishwas ki dor pakad ke rakhna."
Preity Zinta, who embraced parenthood last year with hubby Gene Goodenough, took to social media to share a warm and cuddly picture with one of her twins. She and Gene welcomed twins last year via surrogacy. Sharing the photo, Preity wrote, "Mommy vibes."
Like other Bollywood stars, Manoj Bajpayee took to social media to share his heartfelt wishes with fans on Makar Sankranti. He shared a special post and sent his wishes to fans.
मकर संक्रांति की शुभकामनाएँ !! pic.twitter.com/fwlHTjW59j
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 14, 2022
After their marriage in December, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Lohri together in Indore, MP last night. The newlyweds shared photos on social media late in the night and left fans gushing over their cuteness. Katrina and Vicky beamed with joy in each other's embrace.
