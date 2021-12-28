Live
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kiara, Sidharth jet off for NYE, Sara reveals family's reaction to Atrangi Re
December 28, 2021, 11:14 am IST
How the Khan's reacted to Atrangi Re
Sara Ali Khan's latest release Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar has opened to mixed reactions. However, the reaction from her loved her ones was incomparable. Speaking to India Today, Sara revealed that her parents were in tears after watching the movie and it gave her a sense of accomplishment. As for Ibrahim, Sara said he is proud of her.
December 28, 2021, 10:59 am IST
Kiara and Sidharth take off
Rumoured lovebirds and Shershaah co-stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning as they left the city. Looks like the couple are probably ready to make their relationship official as they posed for the paparazzi before leaving just ahead of new year's.